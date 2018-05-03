E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Romaine Lettuce Turns Deadly, Sends More Patients To Hospitals

The weeks-long outbreak has claimed the life of a person in California and has spread to 25 states. Health officials have warned consumers to avoid romaine grown in Yuma, Ariz.

The New York Times: E. Coli Outbreak Turns Deadly With A Fatal Case In California

An E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has turned deadly, with one person dying in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. It was the first reported death in the outbreak, which began in March and has spread to 25 states. The California Department of Public Health confirmed the death but would not provide more details, citing patient privacy laws. (Astor, 5/2)

The Associated Press: 1st Death Reported In Romaine Lettuce E. Coli Outbreak

Health officials have tied the E. coli outbreak to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona, which provides most of the romaine sold in the U.S. during the winter. The growing season in Yuma ended about a month ago, said the University of Arizona's Russell Engel, the director of Yuma County's cooperative extension service. But even if no one is eating tainted lettuce now, case counts may still rise because there's a lag in reporting. The first illnesses occurred in March, and the most recent began on April 21, the CDC said. (5/2)

The Washington Post: First Death Reported From E. Coli-Contaminated Romaine Lettuce As Outbreak Spreads

This strain of E. coli produces a toxin that causes vomiting and diarrhea and potentially other severe symptoms, including in some cases kidney failure. Of the people sickened, 52 have been hospitalized, 14 of them with kidney failure. The bacteria normally live in the intestines of animals, including cows and pigs, and in the 1990s, most E. coli illnesses were associated with contaminated hamburger. Reforms in the livestock industry have sharply reduced the number of outbreaks involving meat, but that has been offset by a surge in E. coli contamination of leafy greens. (Achenbach, 5/2)

The Hill: First Death Reported In E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Romaine Lettuce

The Food and Drug Administration has identified one farm as a source of part of the outbreak. Most of the illnesses aren’t related to that farm, and the agency is investigating dozens of other fields as potential other sources. (Roubein, 5/2)

