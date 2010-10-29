HHS Approves Hundreds More Local Gov’ts, Businesses, Unions For Early Retiree Health Program

The federal Department of Health and Human Services is "still accepting applications for the $5 billion program" to help cover the cost of retiree health care, the National Journal reports. The agency says 700 more employers have joined the program, raising the total to 3,600 (McCarthy, 10/28).

The Detroit Free Press: "Another 41 employers and unions in Michigan will receive federal help paying for health coverage to early retirees and their families through new provisions of federal health reforms," which "reimburse employers for a portion of the cost of health benefits for early retirees' and families. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a list of additional employers and unions accepted into the Affordable Care Act's Early Retiree Reinsurance Program," bringing "the number of organizations getting help towards health costs to 177 in Michigan" (Anstett, 10/28).

The Detroit News: Michigan businesses, state and local governments, educational institutions, unions, and nonprofits are participating in the program. "It's providing $5 billion to help employers and unions maintain health coverage for retirees age 55 and older who are not Medicare eligible. Money can help employers with costs and/or give premium relief to workers and families. The program ends on Jan. 1, 2014" (Burden, 10/28).



The Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka is among the cities getting the early retiree help. It was "among five additional employers and unions in Kansas that have been approved to participate in the Affordable Care Act's Early Retiree Reinsurance program, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services." A total of 35 Kansas organizations and governments are now participating in the program (10/28).



MyCentralOregon.com: "Crook County is one of 17 employers added to the list." There are now 71 participating organizations in Oregon, including the Beaverton School District; the cities of Bend, Eugene, Lake Oswego, and several counties; Portland General Electric Co., and the Tualatin Valley Water District (Baker, 10/28).



Buffalo Business First: "Western New York school districts, unions and other employers have been accepted to participate in a national health insurance program for retirees and their families. The local organizations are among 71 employers and unions in New York state approved to participate in the Affordable Care Act's Early Retiree Reinsurance Program nationwide," bringing the total number of participating organizations in New York to 345 (Drury, 10/28).



