Early-Stage Vaccine Testing Ignites Optimism That One Might Be Available ‘Mid To Late Winter Of Next Season’
Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned, though, that the slightly more optimistic timeline would only be realistic if the vaccine proves to be effective, which is a "big if." Groups around the world are racing to develop a vaccine that is broadly looked at as the single true exit strategy to the pandemic. In other treatment news: a company helps link up patients and trials; a head lice drug makes waves; families vie for plasma treatments; and more.
The Associated Press:
Search For A COVID-19 Vaccine Heats Up In China, US
Three potential COVID-19 vaccines are making fast progress in early-stage testing in volunteers in China and the U.S., but it’s still a long road to prove if they’ll really work. China’s CanSino Biologics has begun the second phase of testing its vaccine candidate, China’s Ministry of Science and Technology said Tuesday. In the U.S., a shot made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. isn’t far behind. The first person to receive that experimental vaccine last month returned to a Seattle clinic Tuesday for a second dose. (Neergaard, 4/15)
San Francisco Chronicle:
San Francisco Company Links People Online With Coronavirus Clinical Studies
A San Francisco health startup is launching a new website to help people participate in clinical studies working on potential treatments for COVID-19 or a vaccine for the coronavirus that causes it. Backers say the free site, worldwithoutcovid.org, is for those who have tested positive for the coronavirus and those who have not. The goal is to make it easier for anyone to participate in a study, helping to speed up the process of developing new drugs or a vaccine — two crucial steps in the world’s fight against the pandemic. (Morris, 4/14)
ABC News:
Head Lice Drug Emerges As Potential Coronavirus Treatment, Studies Show
From a century-old blood plasma therapy to an anti-malarial drug called hydroxychloroquine, the scientific community is exploring new ways to leverage existing treatments in the fight against the novel coronavirus. The latest surprising lead for researchers is an antiparasitic drug called ivermectin, sometimes used to treat head lice. (Bhatt and Bruggeman, 4/14)
ABC News:
No Evidence Yet For Effective COVID-19 Treatments, Review Shows
Although would-be COVID-19 therapies like the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the failed Ebola drug remdesivir have drummed up excitement as potentially life-saving treatments, a comprehensive review of available data finds that it's still too early to tell. The review, published in JAMA on April 13, 2020, summarizes what's currently known about medical therapies used to treat COVID-19, concluding that "no therapies have been shown effective to date." (Kung, 4/14)
Kaiser Health News:
A Desperate Scramble As COVID-19 Families Vie For Access To Plasma Therapy
Stephen Garcia’s family is frantic. The auto body worker, just 32 years old, has been on a ventilator in a Los Angeles-area hospital for nearly two weeks, gravely ill with COVID-19, unresponsive — and unaware of the battle they’re waging on his behalf. For days, Garcia’s mother, his aunt and his girlfriend have pleaded with doctors at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center to try an experimental treatment — blood plasma from people recovered from COVID-19 — in hopes of saving his life. (Aleccia, 4/15)