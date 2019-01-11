Eating Diets High In Fiber Linked To Lower Risk Of Dying From Cancer And Stroke, New Analysis Finds

The research analyzed over 180 observational studies and 50 clinical trials from the past four decades and also showed people developed fewer chronic diseases. "The health benefits of dietary fiber appear to be even greater than we thought previously," explained co-author Jim Mann. Nutrition and weight news also focuses on bigger waists and smaller brains, and a new study on why exercise is a bust for some people.

CNN: High-Fiber Diet Linked To Lower Risk Of Death And Chronic Diseases

People who eat diets that are high in fiber have lower risk of death and chronic diseases such as stroke or cancer compared with people with low fiber intake, a new analysis found. Dietary fiber includes plant-based carbohydrates such as whole-grain cereal, seeds and some legumes. Fiber's health benefits have been recorded "by over 100 years of research," Andrew Reynolds, a researcher at the University of Otago in New Zealand, wrote in an email. He is co-author of the new meta-analysis of existing research, which was published Thursday in the journal The Lancet. (Avramova, 1/11)

CNN: Excessive Body Fat Around The Middle Linked To Smaller Brain, Study Says

Big waist, small brain? If you're too heavy, especially around your middle, you probably have shrunken gray matter volume in your brain, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Neurology. Gray matter contains most of your brain's 100 billion nerve cells, while white matter is filled with nerve fibers that connect the brain regions. "Previous studies have shown associations between gray matter atrophy and risk of developing dementia," study author Mark Hamer, a professor of exercise as medicine at Loughborough University in England, wrote in an email. (Scutti, 1/9)

Health News Florida: Study Aims To Answer Why Some People Don't Lose Weight When They Exercise

Why do some people not respond to exercise? A new $170 million study funded by the National Institutes of Health will attempt to answer that question. The Molecular Transducers of Physical Activity in Humans project will study up to 2,000 participants nationwide over the next three years. Locally, the Translational Research Institute at AdventHealth Orlando – formerly Florida Hospital — will study 150 to 200 people. (Aboraya, 1/10)

