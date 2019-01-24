Eating Fried Foods Linked To Heart Disease, Earlier Deaths In Women Over 50

Increased risk of premature death was 12 percent higher for once-a-week consumption. Because more than a third of adults reportedly eat at fast food restaurants where fried foods take center stage, nutritionists suggest lowering intake. Nutrition news also looks at problems with popular diets and hypertension when you're younger.

The New York Times: Fried Foods Tied To Heart Disease In Women

Eating fried foods may increase the risk of heart disease and death in women over 50. Researchers used health and dietary data on 106,966 postmenopausal women enrolled in a large health study between 1993 and 1998, and followed their health through the beginning of 2017. (Bakalar, 1/23)

CNN: These Are The Hidden Pitfalls Of Popular Diets You Just Resolved To Follow

If you've resolved to eat healthier at one point or another, you may have been enticed by popular nutrition trends, like organic or gluten-free eating, or even vegetarianism. Although these seemingly healthy eating styles may be tempting to try, if you're not careful with what or how much you eat, you could end up sabotaging your efforts and gaining weight. "People get caught up on going gluten-free, organic, low-sugar or whatever but then totally disregard portions, which can lead to significant weight gain over time," said Lisa Young, a registered dietitian nutritionist and author of "Finally Full, Finally Slim: 30 Days to Permanent Weight Loss One Portion at a Time." (Drayer, 1/23)

The New York Times: Even Modest Blood Pressure Elevation In Young Adults May Take A Toll On The Brain

Elevated blood pressure in people under 40 is associated with reduced brain volume, a new study has found. The effect was apparent even in people with blood pressure readings in the range generally considered normal. The analysis, published in Neurology, included 423 adults between 19 and 40 who had their blood pressure measured and underwent M.R.I. examinations of the brain. Researchers divided the blood pressure findings into categories increasing in four steps from under 120/80 to greater than 140/90. (Bakalar, 1/23)

