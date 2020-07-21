Economic Toll Of COVID Epidemic Often Hidden
Wage cuts, unemployment checks delayed and workers comp claims denied add up to more economic misery in the pandemic, but much of it is not visible.
Politico:
America’s Hidden Economic Crisis: Widespread Wage Cuts
Millions of Americans who managed to hold onto their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic have seen their incomes drop as employers slashed wages and hours to weather what they expected to be a short-term shutdown. Now, with the virus raging and the recession deepening, those cuts that were meant to be temporary could turn permanent — or even pave the way for further layoffs. That could portend deep damage to the labor market and the economy because so many workers who have kept their jobs have less money to spend than a few months ago. (Cassella, 7/19)
The Washington Post:
‘A Very Dark Feeling’: Hundreds Camp Out In Oklahoma Unemployment Lines
John Jolley never thought he'd be sleeping in his car awaiting unemployment benefits. But there he was, the owner of a once-successful advertising agency, taking a sweaty nap in a Subaru wagon in a convention center parking lot at 1:45 a.m. on a Wednesday. The pandemic sent his business into a free fall, and now Jolley wanted to be first in line for an unemployment claims event beginning in five hours. He barely dozed, afraid that if he fell into a deep sleep, he would miss the early-morning handout of tickets for appointments with state agents. (Gowen, 7/20)
The Hill:
Louisiana Coronavirus Rental Assistance Program Suspended After 4 Days Due To Overwhelming Demand
Louisiana’s coronavirus rental assistance program was temporarily suspended just four days after it launched due to overwhelming demand. A notice on the Louisiana Housing Corporation website states that the program has been temporarily suspended due to “overwhelming response.” The housing corporation advises residents to add their emails to be notified when the application process reopens. (Klar, 7/20)
Kaiser Health News:
Watch: COVID Patients And Families Battle To Get Benefits
As COVID cases in the U.S. continue to soar, health care workers on the front lines are increasingly getting sick and even dying of the disease. KHN’s Christina Jewett and Hari Sreenivasan of PBS NewsHour discuss what often happens and how some employers evade paying benefits. (7/20)