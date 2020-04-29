Election Experts Worry That Country Is Totally Unprepared For 2020 Vote That Can’t Be Postponed By The President
Politico's worst-case scenario involves a range of problems from people being afraid to go out to vote, weak voter registrations, the possible crash of the U.S. Postal Service and even more extreme situations where the president could use emergency powers to shut down cities on Election Day. News about the upcoming election is reported from Massachusetts and Wisconsin, as well.
Politico:
‘The Nightmare Scenario’: How Coronavirus Could Make The 2020 Vote A Disaster
For a certain segment of the American electorate, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic birthed a 2020 nightmare scenario, with an embattled President Donald Trump delaying the November election. But the prospect that terrifies election experts isn’t the idea that Trump moves the election (something he lacks the power to do); it’s something altogether more plausible: Despite an ongoing pandemic, the 2020 election takes place as planned, and America is totally unprepared. (Stanton, 4/28)
WBUR:
States Expand Internet Voting Experiments Amid Pandemic, Raising Security Fears
Election officials nationwide are preparing for what may the highest election turnout in modern history in the middle of a pandemic. In response, several states will be turning to a relatively new and untested form of Internet-based voting to aid the voters who may have the most trouble getting to the polls.In the latest demonstration of the technology, Delaware will allow voters with disabilities to return their ballots electronically in its primary election next month, becoming the second U.S. state to do so. The decision comes despite grave warnings from the cybersecurity community that the technology doesn't offer sufficient safeguards to protect the integrity of an election. (Parks, 4/28)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Wisconsin Coronavirus Deaths Hit 300; Fauci: In-Person DNC Possible
Milwaukee hosting an in-person Democratic National Convention isn't off the table, one of the nation's top health officials said Tuesday, even as the state works to control the pandemic that has now killed 300 in Wisconsin. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it is still possible that Milwaukee will be able to host an in-person 2020 DNC, something others have cast doubt upon. (Hauer and Glauber, 4/28)