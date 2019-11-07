Elections Suggest Midterms Weren’t An Anomaly For Dems On Health Care, But It Isn’t Always Enough In Deep South

In Kentucky and Virginia, Democrats won big on health care issues like Medicaid expansion. But in Mississippi, Democrat Jim Hood's support of a plan that would cover about 300,000 poor residents wasn't enough for him to win the gubernatorial race. In other elections news: a look at the Virginia Legislature's priorities now that Democrats are in control.

Politico: Why Democrats Keep Winning On Health Care

Voters in Virginia and Kentucky sent a clear message on health care Tuesday night: Medicaid expansion and preexisting conditions are winning issues for Democrats, even as President Donald Trump and his allies try to undercut Obamacare. And strident GOP attacks on abortion weren’t enough to stave off Republican losses. Democrat Andy Beshear, who claimed victory in Kentucky’s tight gubernatorial race, and Virginia Democrats who took back control of the state legislature promised to defend Obamacare’s popular insurance protections for preexisting conditions, and they railed against Republican plans to contract the law’s expansion of Medicaid to millions of poor adults. (Pradhan, 11/6)

The Hill: Democratic Gains Mark Setback For Trump On Medicaid Work Requirements

Democratic victories in Tuesday’s elections marked a significant setback for the Trump administration’s efforts to impose Medicaid work requirements at the state level. By flipping the legislature in Virginia, coupled with an apparent win in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race, Democrats can now block GOP plans to tie Medicaid benefits to employment. (Hellmann, 11/6)

Fox Business: Medicaid Expansion Scores Big Victory In 2019 Elections

If Tuesday’s elections served as a referendum on health care — Medicaid expansions and work requirements were on the line in Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi — then a number of voters sent a clear message: They want expanded access to health care in their states. In Kentucky, incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin appears to have narrowly lost to his Democratic challenger, Attorney General Andy Beshear. Bevin has not conceded the race. (Henney, 11/6)

Mississippi Clarion Ledger: The Election Is Over. What's It Mean For Mississippi Roads, Health Care And Teacher Pay?

Throughout the 2019 election season, three issues kept surfacing in debates, ads and speeches — expanding Medicaid, increasing the gas tax, and raising teacher pay. Now that the elections are over, which of these issues can Mississippians expect their newly elected leaders to tackle? (Bologna, 11/7)

CQ: State Elections Foreshadow Potential Health Policy Changes

The outcomes of state races in Kentucky and Virginia could have implications for Medicaid and abortion policy. Democrats declared victory in the Kentucky governor's race and both Virginia state houses flipped to that party's control, delighting abortion-rights groups and opponents of Medicaid restrictions. In a close gubernatorial race, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, a Democrat, appeared to edge out current Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. Bevin did not concede, though, and called for a recount. (Raman, 11/6)

The Washington Post: In Virginia, Newly Empowered Democrats Test The Blue Depths

Gun control in the home state of the National Rifle Association. Passage of the Equal Rights Amendment in a legislature that used to run like an old boys’ club. Climate legislation, in a state once defined by coal. A day after winning control of the General Assembly for the first time in a generation, Virginia Democrats were making big plans to use the new power they will consolidate with Gov. Ralph Northam (D). (Schneider and Vozzella, 11/6)

Meanwhile, in news from the presidential race —

CQ: Senate Democrats Skeptical Of Warren's 'Medicare For All' Push

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s colleagues aren’t exactly jumping to voice support for her plan to finance "Medicare for All." The hesitation from rank-and-file Democrats across the political spectrum on backing the Massachusetts Democrat’s plan shows how fraught the issue is within the party – and how challenging it would be for a Democratic White House to shepherd a plan through Congress. Just 14 senators, including Warren, have co-sponsored Medicare for All legislation (S 1129) from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., another White House hopeful, while half of House Democrats back a similar measure (HR 1384). (McIntire, 11/7)

