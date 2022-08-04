Eli Lilly To Shift To Commercial Sales Of Its Covid Antibody Drug
As government orders dry up, the sales of bebtelovimab, which is currently authorized for emergency use, will target states, hospitals, and other health care providers. CNN notes other shifts in government covid policy are happening, with the CDC expected to ease covid guidelines, including for schools.
The Wall Street Journal:
Eli Lilly’s Covid-19 Antibody Treatment To Be Sold Commercially
Eli Lilly & Co. said it plans to begin commercial sales of its Covid-19 monoclonal antibody treatment to states, hospitals and other healthcare providers this month, as the federal government’s supply of the drug is nearly depleted. The move marks a shift away from the way Lilly’s drug and most other Covid-19 treatments and vaccines have been distributed in the U.S. It will likely be the first test of whether the vaccines and treatments would remain accessible if shifted to a commercial market. (Armour and Loftus, 8/3)
CNN:
CDC Expected To Ease Covid-19 Recommendations, Including For Schools, As Soon As This Week
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to update its guidance for Covid-19 control in the community, including in schools, in the coming days, according to sources familiar with the plan. (Goodman and Cohen, 8/3)
AP:
COVID Cases Drop 9% Globally Last Week, Deaths Stable
New coronavirus cases fell 9% globally last week while deaths remained stable, according to the latest weekly assessment of the pandemic released Wednesday by the World Health Organization. (8/2)
Stat:
Covid Has Settled Into A Persistent Pattern — And Remains Damaging. It May Not Change Anytime Soon
Our tussle with Covid-19 — after a harrowing introduction and then wave upon wave of infections — seems to have settled into a persistent pattern. It may stay that way for a while. (Joseph, 8/4)
In covid vaccine news —
CIDRAP:
Studies: 3 Or 4 COVID Vaccine Doses Protective Against Omicron
Three new studies show that recipients of three or four mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses received substantially better protection against infection with the Omicron variant than those who received only two. ... The rate of breakthrough infection was 7% in workers who received four vaccine doses, compared with 20% in the 4,802 of 24,280 participants who received only three. (Van Beusekom, 8/3)
North Carolina Health News:
Trusted Community Messengers, Data Key To Vaccine Equity In N.C.
On Dec. 14, 2020, Katie Passaretti, medical director of infection prevention at Atrium Health, became the first person in North Carolina to be vaccinated for COVID-19. (Crumpler, 8/4)