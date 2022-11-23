Elizabeth Holmes May Be Headed To A Minimum-Security Prison Camp
A district judge has proposed that the Theranos founder — who was sentenced last week to more than 11 years in prison after being found guilty of defrauding investors of hundreds of millions of dollars — should serve her time at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. However, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons will make the final decision.
Yahoo Finance:
Judge Proposes Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Serve Her 11-Year Sentence In A 'Minimum-Security' Texas Prison Camp
A district judge proposed Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes be sent to a federal prison camp, court filings show. District Judge Edward Davila recommended for Holmes to be designated to the Federal Prison Camp at Bryan, Texas, according to a November 21 filing. The Federal Prison Camp in Bryan is a minimum-security prison that houses female inmates. ... While Davila has recommended these provisions for Holmes' incarceration, the final decision is slated to be made by the US Bureau of Prisons. Holmes has been ordered to surrender herself into custody by April 27, 2023. (Descalsota, 11/23)
Bloomberg:
Elizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, Family Visits
Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes will wake up at 6 am, will have her choice of three subdued colors of clothing, and will be well above the average age of her fellow inmates if she ends up serving her 11 1/4-year prison sentence at a minimum-security women’s facility outside Houston as recommended by her judge. US District Judge Edward Davila proposed the federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas, according to a court filing, even though Holmes has been living in northern California, where she ran her blood-testing startup for almost 15 years before it collapsed and she was indicted in 2018. (Rosenblatt, 11/22)