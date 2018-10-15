Emergency Communications Can Often Fail To Take Into Account Disabled Americans

Missing closed captioning and other gaps for emergency communications can cut off Americans who are deaf from getting the news on life-threatening situations. Meanwhile, Florida hospitals are still recovering from Hurricane Michael.

Reuters: Without Captions, Warnings About Hurricane Michael Failed To Reach Disabled

When Oscar-winning deaf actress Marlee Matlin turned to the internet to view a video warning about Hurricane Michael, she was quickly reminded that sign language interpreters are often edited out of broadcast clips and closed captioning seems to be non-existent online. "There are 35 million deaf and hard of hearing people and it's amazing today that there isn't full access to them," she told Reuters through an interpreter on Friday in a telephone interview. (10/13)

PBS NewsHour: As Disasters Strike, Advocates Worry FEMA Policy Changes Put Disability Community At Risk

FEMA deploys teams of Disability Integration Advisors to provide assistance to those with disabilities during federally declared natural disasters, such as hurricanes, wildfires and floods. ... But back in May, FEMA said it was reducing the number of DIAs per disaster from 60 to 5. (Rohrich, 10/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Hurricane Michael Forces Florida Hospitals To Shut Down

Hurricane Michael has forced five hospitals in Florida to close, and two more facilities in coastal Panama City were evacuating patents Thursday, reporting that the storm had damaged their roofs, buckled walls and shattered windows. Two more hospitals in the state said they planned to evacuate following the hurricane, which came ashore Wednesday, bringing to nine the number of Florida hospitals shut down by the storm. (Evans, 10/12)

Georgia Health News: Rural Hospitals Survive — And Shine — Amid The Devastation Of Michael

The two hospitals’ experiences show medical staffs at their best, reacting in a crisis situation to provide care to patients within damaged facilities. And the episodes reflect how important rural health care is to small communities when a disaster strikes. (Miller, 10/12)

