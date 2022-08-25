Employer Health Care Costs Driven Mainly By Cancer Diagnoses

A survey from the Business Group on Health shows that the top driver of employers' care costs are from increasing diagnoses in late-stage cancer. Other health industry news includes data breaches, racism, and more.

Axios: Cancer Top Driver Of Employer Health Care Costs

Cancer care has become the top driver of large employers' health care costs due to an increase in late-stage diagnoses, according to a new survey from the Business Group on Health. (Reed, 8/24)

More on the high cost of health care —

Stateline: New Safeguards May Help Those Who Are Drowning In Medical Debt

Some legislators say they began focusing on the issue of medical debt after a related issue, surprise medical billing, spurred legislative action in many states and in Congress in the past few years. Surprise medical billing refers to unexpected, often exorbitant bills patients receive for out-of-network medical services, often during surgeries and emergency room visits. (Ollove, 8/24)

KHN: Watch: Crashing Into Surprise Ambulance Bills

Peggy Dula was driving two of her siblings on an unfamiliar road in Illinois when she pulled into an intersection and crashed into a truck. All three were taken to a nearby hospital, and though Peggy was the least injured, her ambulance bill was almost three times her sister’s bill. CBS Mornings spotlighted this Bill of the Month and interviewed Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal, editor-in-chief of KHN, about the conundrum people are in when they need an ambulance. Ground ambulance bills were not regulated in the No Surprises Act, the consumer protection law that went into effect at the beginning of 2022. (8/24)

Axios: Hospitals Bounce Back But See A Shaky Financial Future Ahead

Some of the biggest hospital chains are seeing business rebound to pre-pandemic levels, but the industry as a whole is pressing for more federal relief before year's end, citing inflation, labor and supply cost pressures. (Dreher, 8/25)

In other health care industry news —

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UW Health Nurses Vote To Strike If SEIU Union Not Recognized

Hundreds of nurses with UW Health voted Wednesday to hold a three-day strike in September if hospital administrators do not recognize their union, an escalation in a yearslong fight to regain bargaining rights. (Vanegeren, 8/24)

Modern Healthcare: Vendor Breaches, ‘Double Extortion’ Growing As Healthcare Cyberthreats

Ransomware attacks at revenue-cycle management vendor Practice Resources and accounts receivable management firm Professional Finance Company possibly exposed data on 942,138 patients and 1.9 million patients, respectively. A cyberattack at OneTouchPoint, a vendor that offers printing and mailing services, possibly compromised data on nearly 1.1 million patients. (Kim Cohen, 8/24)

Stat: A Hospital System's Sweeping Campaign To Confront Racism Sees Early Wins

When a routine cancer screening came back showing an elevated PSA reading, George Brickhouse knew he should take it seriously. (McFarling, 8/25)

The Boston Globe: Thermo Fisher Opens 300,000-Square-Foot Plant In Plainville

Thermo Fisher Scientific plans to officially open a 300,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Plainville on Wednesday that underscores the laboratory equipment supplier’s investment in the growing field of gene therapy. (Saltzman, 8/24)

