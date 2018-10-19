Energy Department Officials Making Shift To A Top Adviser Spot At Veterans’ Affairs
John Mashburn has previously served as the policy director of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
Politico:
Senior Energy Dept. Aide Moving To Veterans Affairs
John Mashburn, a former Trump White House official, is leaving the Energy Department for a senior position at the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to three people familiar with the move. Mashburn, a senior adviser to Energy Secretary Rick Perry, is stepping down after six months on the job. One of the people said he’s joining the VA in a high-level role advising the head of the department, Robert Wilkie. (Restuccia and Hesson, 10/18)
In other personnel news from the administration —
Politico Pro:
Walmart Executive To Replace Ostroff In Foods Post At FDA
Stephen Ostroff will retire as FDA deputy commissioner for foods and veterinary medicine, a significant food safety and nutrition post at the agency. Frank Yiannas, a well known food safety executive from Walmart, will join FDA to fill a similar deputy commissioner role. (Bottemiller Evich, 10/18)