Energy Department Shifts Assessment On Covid Origins To ‘Likely’ Lab Leak
In a classified intelligence document reported by The Wall Street Journal, the Department of Energy revised its undecided position on the source of the covid pandemic to "likely" originating from an unintentional lab leak in China. The report joins a mix of U.S. intelligence agency judgments on covid's origins.
The Wall Street Journal:
A Lab Leak In China Most Likely Origin Of Covid Pandemic, Energy Department Says
The U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the Covid pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak, according to a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress. The shift by the Energy Department, which previously was undecided on how the virus emerged, is noted in an update to a 2021 document by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’s office. (Gordon and Strobel, 2/26)
The New York Times:
Lab Leak Most Likely Caused Pandemic, Energy Dept. Says
Some officials briefed on the intelligence said that it was relatively weak and that the Energy Department’s conclusion was made with “low confidence,” suggesting its level of certainty was not high. While the department shared the information with other agencies, none of them changed their conclusions, officials said. Officials would not disclose what the intelligence was. But many of the Energy Department’s insights come from its network of national laboratories, some of which conduct biological research, rather than more traditional forms of intelligence like spy networks or communications intercepts. (Barnes, 2/26)
The Hill:
What We Know About Energy Department’s COVID Lab Leak Conclusion
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday responded to the WSJ report, saying the intelligence community hasn’t come up with a “definitive answer” on the question. “There is a variety of views in the intelligence community. Some elements of the intelligence community have reached conclusions on one side, some on the other. A number of them have said they just don’t have enough information to be sure,” Sullivan said. (Mueller, 2/26)
Axios:
New COVID Lab Leak Assessment Reignites Furor Over Pandemic Origins
A new U.S. government assessment that COVID-19 likely originated from a lab leak in China has ignited yet another round of political furor around the issue, adding to many Republicans' anger over how the pandemic was handled even as many scientists remain convinced the virus most likely originated naturally. (Reed, Owens and Bettelheim, 2/27)
NBC News:
U.S. Energy Department Assesses With 'Low Confidence' Covid May Have Originated From Chinese Lab Leak
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, called Sunday for “extensive public hearings” if the U.S. intelligence community conclusively determines that Covid-19 leaked from a Chinese laboratory. Asked on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” what the consequences should be if the U.S. makes that determination and then discovers it was covered up by the Chinese government, Sullivan said lawmakers must first “have public hearings on this and really dig into it.” (Tsirkin, Alba, Roecker, Talbot and Edelman, 2/26)