EPA Circulating Proposal To Limit Obama-Era Rule On Water Pollution

The Obama administration's regulation was a target for rural landowners since it could have restricted how much pollution from chemical fertilizers and pesticides could seep into water. Real estate developers and golf clubs also criticized the rule. In other environmental news, the EPA took steps to ease rules on the coal industry.

The New York Times: Trump Rule Would Limit E.P.A.’s Control Over Water Pollution

The Trump administration is expected to put forth a proposal on Tuesday that would significantly weaken a major Obama-era regulation on clean water, according to a talking points memo from the Environmental Protection Agency that was distributed to White House allies this week. The Obama rule was designed to limit pollution in about 60 percent of the nation’s bodies of water, protecting sources of drinking water for about a third of the United States. It extended existing federal authority to limit pollution in large bodies of water, like the Chesapeake Bay and Puget Sound, to smaller bodies that drain into them, such as tributaries, streams and wetlands. (Davenport, 12/6)

The Associated Press: Trump EPA Acts To Roll Back Control On Climate-Changing Coal

The Environmental Protection Agency acted again Thursday to ease rules on the sagging U.S. coal industry, this time scaling back what would have been a tough control on climate-changing emissions from any new coal plants. The latest Trump administration targeting of legacy Obama administration efforts to slow climate change comes in the wake of multiplying warnings from the agency’s scientists and others about the accelerating pace of global warming. (Knickmeyer, 12/6)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription