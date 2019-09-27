EPA Steps Up Threats About Problems In California, Adding Water Pollution To List Of Other Issues

The Trump administration and California are in an escalating fight over a range of issues, including homelessness, the environment and immigration. Yesterday, a letter from EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler gave Gov. Gavin Newsom 30 days to address the environmental issues. Newsom spokesman Nathan Click said: "This is not about clean air, clean water or helping our state with homelessness. This is political retribution against California, plain and simple."

Sacramento Bee: EPA Demands Newsom Fix California’s Water Pollution Problems

The Trump administration continued pounding California officials over the environment Thursday, blaming San Francisco and Los Angeles’ homelessness for polluting their cities’ water and demanding Gov. Gavin Newsom address a wide range of shortcomings with drinking water supplies. Andrew Wheeler, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, skewered Newsom in a bluntly-worded letter about California’s polluted water. (Kasler, 9/26)

The New York Times: E.P.A. Accuses California Of ‘Significant’ Air And Water Problems

It is the latest in a series of aggressive actions that the Trump administration has taken against California since the state surprised the E.P.A. by signing a deal with four automakers that opposed a federal plan to roll back a national vehicle tailpipe pollution standard. (Friedman, 9/26)

Los Angeles Times: EPA To California: You're Also 'Failing' To Meet Water Pollution Standard

In a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler threatened possible enforcement action if the state did not improve the way it deals with lead, arsenic and human waste in its water. Wheeler wrote that officials in San Francisco, Los Angeles and the state as a whole “do not appear to be acting with urgency to mitigate the risks to human health and the environment that may result from the homelessness crisis.” (Díaz and Phillips, 9/26)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Administration Fires Another Volley At California

The EPA letter escalates the president’s feud with California, the country’s most populated state with roughly 40 million residents. He recently visited the Bay Area for the first time since his election. Mr. Trump has repeatedly attacked San Francisco over its homelessness problem. The city is represented in Congress by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), who routinely clashes with the president. Mr. Trump has suggested that California policies are to blame for the crisis, in keeping with his broader clash with Democratic leaders in the state on issues such as immigration and climate change. (Stech Ferek, 9/26)

The Washington Post: EPA Tells California It Is ‘Failing To Meet Its Obligations’ To Protect The Environment

“The agency is aware of the growing homelessness crisis developing in major California cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, and the impact of this crisis on the environment,” Wheeler wrote. “Based upon data and reports, the agency is concerned that California’s implementation of federal environmental laws is failing to meet its obligations required under delegated federal programs.” Under extraordinary circumstances, the EPA can take over enforcement of federal pollution laws. (Eilperin, Dennis and Dawsey, 9/26)

The Associated Press: Trump Administration Accuses California Of Water Pollution

San Francisco’s mayor disputed any connection between homeless people and water quality, and she and others accused President Donald Trump of using the Environmental Protection Agency to punish the heavily Democratic state. (Flesher, 9/26)

NPR: Trump's EPA Blames California Homeless Crisis For Poor Water Quality

Wheeler asked Newsom to respond in 30 days about what the state plans to do about it. A spokesman for the governor also responded to the letter. "The president is abusing the powers of the presidency and weaponizing government to attack his political opponents. This is not about clean air, clean water or helping our state with homelessness," said Nathan Click, spokesman for Newsom. "This is political retribution against California, plain and simple." (Fessler and Zialcita, 9/26)

