Estimate Finds Legal Abortions Dropped 6% In Two Months After Roe Overturned
An analysis aiming to quantify the impact of the Dobbs decision finds that legal abortion fell nationwide by more than 10,000 in July and August. Numbers increased by about 12,000 in states where abortion is still legal, suggesting that half the women living in states where the procedure is banned traveled to another to secure one.
The New York Times:
Legal Abortions Fell Around 6 Percent In Two Months After End Of Roe
In the first two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, legal abortions nationwide declined by more than 10,000, a drop of about 6 percent, according to the first attempt at a nationwide count of abortions since the decision. (Sanger-Katz and Miller, 10/30)
In abortion news from Wisconsin and Missouri —
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Wisconsin OB-GYN Programs Must Send Residents Across State Lines For Training Because Of Abortion Ban
The residents, in varying stages of completing their 4-year-long residencies in obstetrics and gynecology, will be participating in clinical rotations at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, doctors associated with each of the medical centers residency programs told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. (Van Egeren, 10/28)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Planned Parenthood Will Take Over Tri-Rivers Clinic In Rolla
Planned Parenthood will take over the former Tri-Rivers Family Planning center in Rolla starting Tuesday. The chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region & Southwest Missouri said the health center will offer contraceptives, pregnancy tests and other reproductive health services to residents throughout Missouri. (Woodbury and Lewis-Thompson, 10/31)
In election updates —
ABC News:
Do Voters Care About Abortion Heading Into Midterms?
Surveys have indicated younger female voters strongly oppose restrictions and care more about abortion rights than any other issue. Democrats were banking on abortion rights being a key issue going into the midterm elections, but a large percentage of Americans say it is not critical to their vote. (El-Bawab and Kekatos, 10/31)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Prop. 1 Backers Challenge Claims That California Ballot Measure Would Remove All Abortion Restrictions
Campaigning for the Nov. 8 ballot measure that would protect abortion rights in the California Constitution, Attorney General Rob Bonta and two law professors attacked opponents for claiming — contrary to the language of state law — that Proposition 1 would legalize abortions up to the moment of birth. (Egelko, 10/28)