Even As Political Fight Over Masks Continues To Roil U.S., Scientists Coalescing Behind Effectiveness

"If there is a policy around using face masks in place, it does actually come with a fairly large effect," says Holger Schünemann, an epidemiologist at McMaster University. The political fight over mask-wearing was on display at President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, where there were few face coverings to be seen in the audience. Meanwhile, California pass a mandate that residents wear masks in public spaces. And airlines struggle with mask enforcement.

NPR: Face Mask Debates: Here's What We Know About The Science

Mask wearing has become a topic of fierce debate in the United States. People opposed to mask mandates have staged protests, and one local health official in Orange County, Calif., quit her job after receiving a death threat for a mask order. Not long after, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered Californians to wear face coverings in public. Meanwhile in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott recently allowed some counties to impose mask mandates on businesses, despite an earlier order forbidding penalties on individuals for not wearing masks. (Godoy, 6/21)

NBC News: Inside Trump's Tulsa Rally, No Distancing Despite Empty Seats, Few Masks And Plenty Of Doubt About Coronavirus

At the BOK Center, where thousands gathered for President Donald Trump's campaign rally Saturday, few of the president's supporters wore masks inside as they stood shoulder to shoulder. Barbara Baccari, 59, of Tulsa, told NBC News that event organizers had asked attendees to put on their masks before entering the arena, but said they were free to remove them once inside. "I think the CDC and the Democrats are escalating the virus. I know it's real, but I think they skew it. I’m not sure masks are even going to protect you," Baccari said, adding that she did not keep her mask on. (Egan, 6/20)

Sacramento Bee: Northern California Mayor Lashes Out At Newsom’s Mask Order

The mayor of Nevada City, in a controversial social media post, suggested that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent order for all Californians to wear masks when in public was not legitimate. Mayor Reinette Senum wrote Saturday morning that Newsom’s orders could not be enforced by law, and that no action can legally be taken against offenders. (Moleski, 6/20)

NBC News: California Mandates Masks For Most Public Activity As Coronavirus Numbers Surge

California officials on Thursday mandated mask-wearing in public with few exceptions. "Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy.” (Romero, 6/18)

The Hill: Airports Beg Government To Set Face Mask Policy For Passengers

Airline passengers are encountering a patchwork of rules when it comes to wearing masks on planes and in airports, creating confusion and frustration among customers and companies alike. With no federal law for wearing masks on planes or in airports, airlines are setting their own policies. Some have removed non-compliant passengers and banned them from future flights, as was the case earlier this week when American Airlines removed a pro-Trump activist. (Gangitano, 6/21)

The New York Times: American Airlines Bans Conservative Activist Who Refused To Wear A Mask

A conservative activist who is an ardent supporter of President Trump was barred by American Airlines on Thursday, one day after he was removed from a flight from La Guardia Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport after he refused to wear a mask. The passenger, Brandon Straka, recorded his exchange with an airline employee on Wednesday after boarding the plane and shared it with several media outlets. (Vigdor, 6/18)

