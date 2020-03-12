Even As Some Of Country’s Biggest Companies Adjust Sick Time Policies, Workers Worry Days Will Still Run Out

The coronavirus outbreak shines a harsh spotlight on sick leave policies, and the fact that American workers aren't guaranteed any paid days off. A Republican senator blocked an attempt by Democrats to pass an emergency bill on the issue, but more companies like Amazon are starting to adjust their policies amid the crisis. The outbreak is also disrupting the workplace with the first wave of layoffs and more organizations teleworking.

The Wall Street Journal: Lack Of Sick Time Worries Workers As Coronavirus Looms

Millions of American workers have no paid sick time, and millions more who do are wondering if they will have enough to cover a severe illness. While some of the country’s biggest companies are adjusting their policies because of the coronavirus, there are still many employees who worry that falling ill will leave them in a precarious financial position. The incubation period for confirmed cases of coronavirus can be up to 14 days, a significant stretch of time to take off from work. Many hourly and blue-collar jobs offer no paid sick leave at all, and even in industries known for high salaries or union regulation not all workers are covered, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That means many workers may feel they have no choice but to come to work even when they are ill. (Dill, 3/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Amazon Expands Coronavirus Sick-Leave Policy

Amazon.com Inc. is offering paid sick leave to all workers—including part-time warehouse staff—who are affected by the spreading novel coronavirus, as companies scramble to minimize the economic hardship of the pandemic on their employees. Amazon announced the expanded policy on Wednesday and said it has set up a relief fund, with an initial $25 million for its delivery partners, drivers and some others affected by the outbreak. The Wall Street Journal previously reported on the initiative. (Mattioli, 3/11)

The Washington Post: The First Wave Of Coronavirus-Related Layoffs Has Started

The coronavirus outbreak is taking a deep toll on the U.S. economy, prompting hundreds of layoffs over the past week alone and halting a historic 11-year bull market in stocks. Strong job growth and soaring financial markets have fueled the U.S. economic expansion over the past decade. Now the rapid market decline and initial layoffs are heightening fears that the longest economic expansion in U.S. history could come to a sudden end, just a month after unemployment stood at a half-century low. (Bhattarai, Long and Siegel, 3/11)

Politico: A Remote White House? Trump Team Weighs Teleworking

The famous offices located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue are grappling with the same calculation as every other workplace facing the coronavirus: whether to close the doors and work remotely. It’s a step under consideration in parts of the White House as the coronavirus outbreak hits close to home in the nation’s capital. Aides have been thinking through the idea of having some staff telework, according to two administration officials, determining which staffers would qualify. No final decisions have been made yet. (McGraw and Cook, 3/11)

The Hill: GOP Chairman Blocks Quick Passage Of Paid Sick Leave Bill

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) blocked an attempt by Senate Democrats to quickly pass legislation on Wednesday that would require employers to provide paid sick leave. The issue of paid sick leave has jumped into the spotlight amid growing concerns about a coronavirus outbreak within the United States. Individuals exposed to the virus are being recommended to quarantine for at least two weeks. (Carney, 3/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Some Fed Banks Shift Staff To Work From Home To Guard Against Coronavirus Risks

Some of the Federal Reserve’s 12 regional banks begun encouraging staff to work away from their respective banks Wednesday when possible in response to the rapidly moving threat of the novel coronavirus. While none of these changes affect the central bank’s ability to conduct policy and perform services, the shift is part of a broader trend to help limit the spread of illness related to the coronavirus. (Derby, 3/11)

San Francisco Chronicle: Coronavirus And Congress: Paid Sick Leave Looking More Likely

A week ago, the idea that Congress would guarantee paid sick leave to all American workers seemed little more than a progressive dream.Now, the push to make paid sick leave mandatory has become a focal point of the coronavirus pandemic response on Capitol Hill, as even President Trump endorses the notion that all workers must be able to stay home when they’re sick to stop coronavirus from spreading. (Gardiner, 3/11)

WBUR: Coronavirus Outbreak Underscores Gap Between Workers Who Have Paid Sick Leave And Those Who Don't

The coronavirus outbreak is laying bare some of the inequities in the American workforce. Many white-collar workers can do their jobs from home to protect themselves. And if they do get sick, they have paid time off. But for others, telecommuting isn't an option. And missing work because of illness may mean missing a paycheck. (Borchers, 3/12)

Kaiser Health News: Coronavirus Is Keeping Me Home From Work. Will I Get Paid?

As the novel coronavirus continues to march across the country, for many workers getting sick is only part of what worries them. What about getting paid if they are ill or have to be quarantined? Congressional Democrats are pushing for legislation that would provide generous paid leave for those who are not being compensated while out of work because of sickness, quarantine or family needs resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. (Andrews, 3/12)

