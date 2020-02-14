Even Governors Who Have Steadfastly Supported Trump Are Raising Concerns About Medicaid Changes

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration wrote to CMS that a proposed funding rule that the agency says would increase transparency, integrity and clarity would "cripple" the state's program. Meanwhile, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker also spoke out about the changes.

Health News Florida: Medicaid Chief Says New Rule Would Be ‘Crippling’

The administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, a steadfast supporter of President Donald Trump, is raising concerns about a proposed federal rule that would strike a financial blow to the state’s Medicaid program if allowed to go into effect. The rule deals with arcane funding mechanisms used by state governments to draw down billions of dollars in federal money for Medicaid, which provides health-care services to 3.8 million poor, elderly and disabled Floridians. (Sexton, 2/13)

State House News: Medicaid Rule Leaves Up To $2.5B At Risk In Mass.

Charlie Baker is among governors around the country who are fighting the Trump administration over proposed changes to how the federal government reimburses states for Medicaid, seeking to avoid a shift that could blow a massive hole into state budgets. The new regulations proposed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services could jeopardize some of the financing arrangements Massachusetts uses to pay for its $16.7 billion MassHealth program, according to the Baker administration and various state health care groups. (Murphy, 2/13)

In other Medicaid news —

Texas Tribune: Health Insurers Say Texas Improperly Picked Winners For Medicaid Contracts

The state of Texas is trying to give away a business opportunity valued at roughly $10 billion. To win, all an applicant has to do is score highly on something like a standardized test. The applicants — in this case, health insurance companies vying for a chance to collect premiums for covering elderly, blind or disabled adults in the state’s Medicaid program — spent months answering test questions that spanned almost 60 pages, comprising mostly essay prompts and a few true-false questions. (Walters, 2/13)

Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Won’t Seek Federal Block Grant For Medicaid, For Now

Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran says Ohio has no plan to take up an offer by President Donald Trump’s administration that would give states greater flexibility in Medicaid spending in exchange for limits on how much the federal government contributes.Corcoran told The Dispatch on Wednesday that while she appreciates the option, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has other priorities and she will not seek such block-grant funding, at least not now. (2/12)

