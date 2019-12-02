Even If You’re Happy With Your Medicare Plan, Experts Say You Should Shop Around Before Door Closes This Week

Some plans can change dramatically year to year, experts say. The open enrollment for Medicare is coming to a close, but experts offer tips on how to navigate the tricky system in the last few days of the season.

The Washington Post: Medicare Open Enrollment Ends Soon; Here's What You Need To Know

The door is closing on Medicare’s open enrollment period. If you are among the nation’s 60 million Medicare beneficiaries and want to switch plans, compare premiums or fish around for cheaper prescription drugs, you have a week left. If the barrage of TV commercials is any indication — with people such as National Football League legend Joe Namath hawking help lines — meeting the Dec. 7 deadline is hugely important. It affects your health, pocketbook and quality of life. (Heath, 11/29)

In other news —

The New York Times: A Change In Medicare Has Therapists Alarmed

In late September, a woman in her 70s arrived at a skilled nursing facility in suburban Houston after several weeks in the hospital. Her leg had been amputated after a long-ago knee replacement became infected; she also suffered from diabetes, depression, anxiety and general muscular weakness. An occupational therapist named Susan Nielson began working with her an hour a day, five days a week. Gradually, the patient became more mobile. With assistance and encouragement, she could transfer from her bed to a wheelchair, get herself to the bathroom for personal grooming and lift light weights to build her endurance. (Span, 11/29)

