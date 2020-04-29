Even In States Lifting Restrictions, There’s Little Appetite From Leaders To Reopen Schools Soon
Some school systems are even anticipating continuing distance learning into the fall. When children do go back to the classrooms, teachers and leaders are acknowledging there need to be deep changes to ensure their safety.
The New York Times:
Coronavirus Likely To Keep Schools Shut, Despite Trump's Wishes
With students languishing, the economy stagnating and working parents straining to turn their kitchen tables into classrooms, the nation’s public schools have been working to bring children back to their desks, lockers and study halls. But despite President Trump’s prediction that “I think you’ll see a lot of schools open up,” all but a few states have suspended in-person classes for the rest of the academic year, and some are preparing for the possibility of shutdowns or part-time schedules in the fall. (Hubler, Green and Goldstein, 4/28)
Politico:
Teachers Union: 'Scream Bloody Murder' If Schools Reopen Against Medical Advice
The nation's two biggest teachers unions say they would consider strikes or major protests if schools reopen without the proper safety measures in place or against the advice of medical experts — raising the possibility of yet more school disruptions. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, previewing a reopening plan first with POLITICO, said funding is needed for a host of public health measures for schools, including personal protective equipment. (Gaudiano, 4/28)
Meanwhile, in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom muses that schools may start their 2020 year as early as July to make up for a “learning loss” —
Reuters:
California Plans To Reopen Some Retail, Manufacturing Within Weeks
California curbside retail, manufacturing and other “lower-risk workplaces” should reopen within weeks as coronavirus testing and tracing improves, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday. Non-essential businesses like offices where remote work is not possible and childcare facilities would be in the first phase of reopening, along with some parks, state health officer Sonia Angell told a news briefing. California schools could start their 2020 year as early as July to make up for a “learning loss” from closures and to allow the broader workforce to return to work, Newsom said. (Hay, 4/28)
Politico:
Newsom: California To Begin Reopening In Weeks, May Start School Year In July
With health care capacity and hospitalizations stabilizing, Newsom said the state is "weeks, not months" away from making “meaningful modifications” to a statewide order that has relegated Californians to their homes for nearly six weeks. On Tuesday, Newsom said schools could start the next academic year early, possibly in late July or early August, though he did not specify how much instruction could occur on campuses. (White and Mays, 4/28)