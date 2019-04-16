Even People With Employer-Sponsored Plans Are Spending A Big Chunk Of Income On Health Insurance

"The affordability trends in the employer market are driven by healthcare costs rising a lot faster than the median income," said Sara Collins, vice president of healthcare coverage and access at the Commonwealth Fund. The trends may be fueling some of the "Medicare for All" interest, experts say.

Modern Healthcare: Employer Market May Be The Next Political Healthcare Challenge

The poorest employer-insured families spend nearly one-fifth of their income on average on premiums and co-pays if not everyone on their plan is healthy. If everyone's healthy, that same family would spend about 13% of their income on premiums and out-of-pocket health costs. As family incomes grow, their rate of healthcare spending decreases, according to new analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Peterson Center on Healthcare. (Luthi, 4/15)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription