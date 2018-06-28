Even People With Mild Pre-Existing Conditions — Like An Old Smoking Habit — Could Face Higher Premiums

Republicans' latest attempt to chip away at the health law involves the administration backing away from defending the pre-existing conditions provision in court. If upheld, the effects could be more wide-ranging than some might expect. In other health law news, high deductibles mean some families are putting off getting care.

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Ever Been Depressed? Had Cancer? Preexisting Conditions Can Define Your Future

People insured through Affordable Care Act marketplaces, rather than a large employer, may be most nervous about a lawsuit brought by 20 Republican attorneys general that would let insurers return to the days when they could just say no to people like (Robin Shine) Maddox. But doing away with that protection could affect even more Americans. (Gantz, 6/28)

The Fiscal Times: The High Toll Of High-Deductible Health Care Plans

Nearly 40 percent of large employers offer only high-deductible plans, up from 7 percent in 2009, according to a survey by the National Business Group on Health cited by Bloomberg. And half of all covered workers now have a deductible of at least $1,000 for an individual, up from 34 percent in 2012 and 22 percent in 2009, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. (Rosenberg, 6/27)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription