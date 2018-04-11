The lawmakers are returning to work today to kick off a special session devoted to working out the budget. Earlier negotiations were derailed by a stalemate over what to do with the state's Medicaid program.

The Associated Press: Lawmakers Returning For Special Budget Session Virginia lawmakers are coming back to the Capitol Wednesday seeking to pass a budget after failing to do so earlier this year. The hang-up: An intraparty feud between Republicans in the GOP-led General Assembly over whether to expand Medicaid. After five years of a near-unified opposition to expanding the healthcare program for the poor, Republicans are now split on the issue. (Suderman, 4/10)

The Washington Post: Virginia Lawmakers Return To The State Capitol On Wednesday To Hash Out A Budget In A Special Session

Momentum for extending the federal-state health-care program to an additional 400,000 low-income Virginians has been building in the Senate, with a second Republican state senator announcing last week that he would be willing to support it under certain conditions. But even the most fervent advocates for expansion say there is a long way to go, with Wednesday merely marking the start of what could be weeks of negotiations. “This is something that should have been done three or four years ago, but better late than never,” said Senate Minority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax). “Between 350,000 and 400,000 Virginians will get the health care that’s needed.” (Vozzella, 4/10)