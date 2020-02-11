‘Everyone Knows It’s Not About Women’s Rights’: Abortion Foes Warn ERA Passage Will End State Life Protections

As the House prepares to vote on removing the deadline for ratification, Politico examines a changing argument against the measure among conservatives. News on abortion issues is from Georgia and West Virginia, also.

Politico: How The Debate Over The ERA Became A Fight Over Abortion

Conservative activists waged a successful campaign against the Equal Rights Amendment decades ago by warning it would force women into combat, legalize gay marriage and erode gender roles. But in 2020, opponents are zeroing in on one line of attack: a claim that ERA would require taxpayer-funded abortions. The House will vote later this week on a bill that would remove the deadline for ratifying the ERA, which permanently bans discrimination on the basis of sex. (Mueller and Ollstein, 2/11)

The Hill: Anti-Abortion Group Backs Loeffler's Election Campaign After Opposing Her Senate Appointment

A key anti-abortion group is backing Sen. Kelly Loeffler's (R-Ga.) election campaign after opposing her appointment to the Senate last year. Loeffler was appointed by Georgia's Republican governor to replace former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R), who retired in December. The decision was opposed by the Susan B. Anthony List, who viewed Loeffler as not supportive of restrictions on abortion. But on Monday the group endorsed Loeffler, calling her a "strong pro-life, pro-woman leader." "Her voice is needed in the Senate more than ever at this pivotal moment," said Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser. Dannenfelser cited Loeffler's decision to co-sponsor three anti-abortion bills in the Senate, including one that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. (Hellmann, 2/10)

The Associated Press: West Virginia Senate Passes 'Born Alive' Abortion Bill

After acknowledging that murder is already a crime, the West Virginia Senate on Monday passed a bill to penalize physicians who don't provide medical care to a baby born after an abortion attempt. Senators unanimously approved the measure following lone testimony from a Democrat who said lawmakers have wasted time angling for political points on a bill that has no impact instead of working on the state's more serious problems. (2/10)

