Evolving Gender Roles, Shrinking Job Opportunities Are Helping Shift More Men Into Nursing

Where there was once a stigma for men to enter the female-dominated field of nursing, the changing economical and social landscape is changing that. “This narrative that men can’t provide care in the way that women can is part of that broad cultural narrative that misunderstands what nursing’s about,” said Adam White, a nursing student.

The New York Times: ‘Forget About The Stigma’: Male Nurses Explain Why Nursing Is A Job Of The Future For Men

Jake Creviston, a nurse practitioner, has been repeatedly mistaken for a doctor. Adam White says the veterans he cares for as a student nurse at the V.A. hospital feel comfortable around him because “I’m a big burly guy with a beard. ”Glenn Fletcher, after being laid off from a lumber mill during the financial crisis, found a new career in nursing. And with it, “a really good feeling putting your head on the pillow realizing you’ve helped other people.” (Miller and Fremson, 1/4)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription