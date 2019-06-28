Ex-FDA Head Scott Gottlieb Takes Seat On Pfizer’s Board Of Directors

After resigning as FDA commissioner in March, Scott Gottlieb now joins the pharmaceutical industry he once regulated. In other pharma news: details emerge about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's drug pricing proposal; a few states explore importing drugs from outside the U.S.; the future of biologics; and more.

Reuters: Pfizer Names Former FDA Chief Scott Gottlieb To Its Board

Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it has named former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb to its board of directors, effective immediately. Gottlieb stepped down abruptly as the FDA chief in March this year, a role he had held since May 2017. (6/27)

Stat: Scott Gottlieb Walks Through The Revolving Door To The Pfizer Board

After a two-year stint running the Food and Drug Administration, Scott Gottlieb has joined the board of directors at Pfizer, giving the world’s largest drug maker crucial insights into the inner workings of the Trump administration as it attempts to contain national angst over the rising cost of medicines. And in doing so, Gottlieb is also picking up where he left before joining the agency, since he had been on the board of several smaller pharmaceutical companies and was also a partner at a venture capital firm that invests in life sciences companies. (Silverman, 6/27)

The Hill: Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb Joins Pfizer Board

Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb will join the board of directors of Pfizer, the company announced Thursday. Gottlieb stepped down in April after running the FDA for two years and is currently a resident at the American Enterprise Institute. One of his main priorities at the agency was to speed up the approval of new treatments, especially generic drugs and biosimilars — identical copies of a complex drug manufactured by a different company. (Weixel, 6/27)

CNBC: Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb Joins Pfizer's Board

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Gottlieb join Pfizer’s Board of Directors,” Pfizer Executive Chairman and former CEO Ian Read said in a statement. “Scott’s expertise in health care, public policy and the industry will be an asset to our company and enable our shareholders to continue to benefit from a Board representing a balance of experience, competencies and perspectives.” (LaVito, 6/27)

Kaiser Health News: Pelosi Aims For Feds To Negotiate Drug Prices, Even For Private Insurers

As House Democrats hash out a proposal empowering the federal government’s top health official to negotiate lower drug prices, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is taking it a step further and pushing a plan that could benefit even those Americans with private health insurance. A draft plan spearheaded, but not yet released, by Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders would ensure that prices negotiated on the most expensive drugs would apply not only to the government but to all payers, including employers and insurers, a Democratic aide said. (Huetteman, 6/28)

Kaiser Health News: States Design Drug Import Plans To Curb High Prescription Prices, With Donald Trump's Support

Seeking a solution to the soaring costs of drugs, Colorado, Florida and Vermont are making plans to import medications from Canada, where prescriptions are cheaper.President Donald Trump has offered his support, marking the first time drug importation has won a presidential endorsement. The states’ plans are in their infancy. But they signal how frustration among consumers — especially those shouldering greater portions of their health bills through high-deductible health plans — is putting pressure on federal and state officials. (Galewitz, 6/28)

The Associated Press: Future Is In Doubt For Cheaper Versions Of Biologic Drugs

They were the drugs that were supposed to save the U.S. tens of billions of dollars. Called "biosimilars," they are near-copies of complex and expensive biologic drugs to treat cancer, rare diseases and autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis and colitis. But U.S. sales have been so limited that their future is in doubt. Already, one company has scrapped nearly all its biosimilar development projects. (6/27)

The Wall Street Journal: Walgreens Profit Squeezed By Generic Drugs

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. needs a new business model to offset thinning profits from the sale of generic drugs, which continue to drag down results, the drugstore chain’s chief executive said Thursday. The comments from Stefano Pessina came after the Deerfield, Ill.-based company said profit fell in the latest quarter from a year earlier even as sales increased. (Terlep and Al-Muslim, 6/27)

The Associated Press: Amazon Adds New Option: Buy On Amazon, Pick Up At Rite Aid

Amazon is adding a new way to get your packages: head over to another store's sales counter to pick it up. Starting Thursday, Amazon shoppers will be able to fetch their orders at more than 100 Rite Aid stores across the United States. It will expand to 1,500 Rite Aid locations by year-end. And Amazon said it's looking to bring the service to other stores, both big and small. It's the first time Amazon is bringing the service to the U.S., after it began offering it at stores in Italy and the United Kingdom last month. (6/27)

USA Today: Amazon Shoppers Can Pick Up Their Packages At Rite Aid Starting Today

It's the latest salvo in the battle for shoppers. Amazon transformed the retail landscape when it enabled customers to buy everything from books to mattresses online, but now that e-commerce has become commonplace, speedy, convenient delivery and pick up has become a key way Amazon and its rivals are competing. With the new Rite Aid partnership, Amazon shoppers can go online and select a nearby counter location to pick up their purchase. They'll be emailed a bar code when their package arrives. Then, after they arrive at the store, they'll show the code to an employee, who'll scan it before handing over the item. Packages will be held for up to 14 days. And the service is free. (Jones, 6/27)

