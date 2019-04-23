Expected Rule Would Make It Easier For Doctors, Insurers To Deny Care Or Coverage For Transgender Patients

The Trump administration rule, which may come as soon as next week, could weaken or eliminate an anti-discrimination provision enshrined in the health law. The provision says patients cannot be turned away because they are transgender, nor can they be denied coverage if they need a service that’s related to their transgender status. Meanwhile, a new study suggests that transgender adults have a higher risk of poor health than those who are cisgender.

The Hill: Trump Poised To Roll Back Transgender Health Protections

The Trump administration appears ready to roll back health care protections for transgender people, and advocates are gearing up for a fight. A proposed rule from the Department of Health and Human Services that’s expected in the coming days would make it easier for doctors, hospitals and insurance companies to deny care or coverage to transgender patients, as well as women who have had abortions. (Weixel, 4/23)

Reuters: Transgender U.S. Adults Have Higher Risk Of Poor Health

Transgender adults may be more likely to have unhealthy habits and medical issues that negatively impact their quality of life than people whose gender identity matches what it says on their birth certificates, a U.S. study suggests. Researchers examined survey data from 3,075 transgender adults as well as 719,567 adults who are cisgender, meaning their gender identity matches the sex they were assigned at birth. (4/22)

