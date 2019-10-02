Experiencing Climate Change: People Worry For Their Children, Grieve For Glaciers, Get Motivated To Help

KQED News reached out to listeners on Twitter to ask them how they were dealing with climate news. One person tweeted “It's an ever-present anxiety that grows and recedes but never leaves. Sometimes it's a dull ache that gnaws at the present moment, and sometimes it's acute and all-consuming.” Public health news is on the downside of hysterectomies, physical fitness benefits for young adults, meat's comeback, and a potential cure for sepsis, as well.

KQED: How You Are Feeling About Climate Change (And Tips On Overcoming Fear, Grief)

We wanted to know how our audience was experiencing climate grief, so we asked on Twitter, and got a range of responses — from difficulty making big life decisions to having concern for kids, from accepting that the fear is based on real threats to using those threats as motivation to get involved. (Klivans and Leitsinger, 10/1)

The New York Times: Hysterectomy May Raise Depression And Anxiety Risk

Women who have a hysterectomy may be at increased risk for depression and anxiety, a new study reports. Researchers used medical records of 2,094 women who had had a hysterectomy without removal of the ovaries, matching them with the same number of women of the same age who had not had the operation. None of the surgeries were performed to treat cancer. They followed them for an average of 22 years. (Bakalar, 10/1)

The New York Times: Being Young, Active And Physically Fit May Be Very Good For Your Brain

Physically fit young adults have healthier white matter in their brains and better thinking skills than young people who are out of shape, according to a large-scale new study of the links between aerobic fitness and brain health. The findings suggest that even when people are youthful and presumably at the peak of their mental prowess, fitness — or the lack of it — may influence how well their brains and minds work. (Reynolds, 10/2)

The Wall Street Journal: Meat Strikes Back As Diet Wars Rage On

On Wall Street, meat substitutes are all the rage. But in the world of dietary science, meat may be making a comeback. This was underscored by the publication Tuesday of findings by a team of researchers in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The team conducted four systematic reviews of various studies examining links between red or processed meat and cardiovascular health, cancer risk and other health outcomes. They concluded that the evidence isn’t strong enough to recommend that people reduce their consumption of red meat or processed meats. (Back, 10/1)

NPR: 'Tantalizing' Results For A Test Of Vitamin C For Sepsis

Could the leading cause of death in hospitals be curtailed with a safe and inexpensive treatment that includes vitamin C? That question has been on the minds of intensive care doctors since the spring of 2017, when a well-known physician asserted that he was saving the lives of most of his patients with sepsis by using a treatment based on intravenous vitamin C. (Harris, 10/1)

