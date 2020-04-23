Experts Caution Vaccine Agency Director’s Ousting Could Be Troubling Trend For Scientists Who Disagree With Trump

Rick Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, claims that his ousting is due to his comments about hydroxychloroquine, a drug that President Donald Trump touted prematurely as a "game changer." Democrats have called for an investigation into Bright's removal, as some experts worry his removal is part of a bigger trend of retaliation against scientists who don't fall in line.

Stat: An Ousted Vaccine Agency Director Alleges Trump Is Politicizing Science

Rick Bright, the U.S. official who was ousted this week from a post atop an agency charged with developing vaccines, has decided to put the Trump administration on trial. The charge: politicizing science. (Florko, 4/22)

The Associated Press: Expert Claims Reprisal For Opposing Virus Drug Trump Touted

The head of a government agency combating the coronavirus pandemic alleged Wednesday that he was ousted for opposing politically connected efforts to promote a malaria drug that President Donald Trump touted without proof as a remedy for COVID-19. Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, said in a statement that he was summarily removed from his job on Tuesday and reassigned to a lesser role. His lawyers, Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, called it “retaliation plain and simple.” (Alonso-Zaldivar, 4/23)

Reuters: U.S. Official Says He Was Ousted For Urging Caution On Trump-Touted Coronavirus Drug

“While I am prepared to look at all options and to think ‘outside the box’ for effective treatments, I rightly resisted efforts to provide an unproven drug on demand to the American public,” Bright said in the statement, reported by multiple U.S. media outlets on Wednesday. Bright said the U.S. government has promoted the medicines as a “panacea” even though they “clearly lack scientific merit.” (Wolfe, 4/22)

NPR: Federal Scientist Says He Was Removed For Resisting Unproven Coronavirus Treatments

Bright said his career in vaccine development has prepared him for a crisis like this one. "To this point, I have led the government's efforts to invest in the best science available to combat the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. "Unfortunately, this resulted in clashes with HHS political leadership, including criticism for my proactive efforts to invest early in vaccines and supplies critical to saving American lives. I also resisted efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections." (Swasey, 4/22)

The Wall Street Journal: HHS Official Says He Was Ousted Over Coronavirus Drug Dispute

In a comment late Wednesday evening, HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley pushed back on Dr. Bright’s assertion that he opposed the use of hydroxychloroquine. “It was Dr. Bright who requested an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for donations of chloroquine that Bayer and Sandoz recently made to the Strategic National Stockpile for use on Covid-19 patients,” she said. “The EUA is what made the donated product available for use in combating Covid-19.” Mr. Trump, asked at Wednesday’s briefing about Dr. Bright’s claim he was pushed out in part due to his opposition to hydroxychloroquine, said, “I’ve never heard of him.” (Ballhaus and Armour, 4/22)

The Hill: Democratic Senator Calls For Investigation Into Reassignment Of Key HHS Official

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) on Wednesday called for an investigation into the removal of the former director of the federal office that will be at the forefront of developing a COVID-19 cure. Markey’s push for an investigation came after Rick Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), said he was forced out of the position for prioritizing science over promoting unproven treatments President Trump had repeatedly pushed as potential cures without evidence. (Klar, 4/22)

CNN: Trump Disregards Science As Coronavirus Response Is Overtaken By Chaos

Alarming new signs are emerging that the Trump administration is shunting science aside in the battle against coronavirus. In Wednesday's most stunning development, a top administration official working on a vaccine claimed he was ousted after resisting efforts to push unproven drugs promoted by President Donald Trump and his conservative media cheerleaders as "game changer" treatments. (Collinson, 4/23)

The Washington Post: Under Trump, Coronavirus Scientists Can Speak — As Long As They Mostly Toe The Line

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued a candid warning Tuesday in a Washington Post interview: A simultaneous flu and coronavirus outbreak next fall and winter “will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” adding that calls and protests to “liberate” states from stay-at-home orders — as President Trump has tweeted — were “not helpful.” The next morning, Trump cracked down with a Twitter edict: Redfield had been totally misquoted in a cable news story summarizing the interview, he claimed, and would be putting out a statement shortly. (Parker, Dawsey, Abutaleb and Sun, 4/22)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription