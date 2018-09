Experts Knock Down Trump’s Attempt To Claim Credit For Modest Premium Increases Under Health Law

The Associated Press fact checks President Donald Trump's statements that his administration is "holding the rates down."

The Associated Press Fact Check: Trump's Undue Credit For Slowing Health Costs

What a difference a year makes. From predicting that the Affordable Care Act would "implode" and "explode," President Donald Trump is now claiming credit for modest average premium increases expected next year. In remarks this week, Trump appeared to cite a recent analysis by Avalere Health and The Associated Press in asserting that premium costs are now "far lower" than they would have been under a Democratic president, because his administration has been managing premiums "very, very carefully." Not so. (9/19)

In other health law news —

Health News Florida: Changes To Some ACA Plans Will Lead To Higher Prescription Costs

Consumers signing up for health insurance on the Affordable Care Act marketplace should double check how prescriptions are covered. Advocates say some insurers are changing their plans and it could mean higher out-of-pocket costs for patients who depend on costly prescriptions. (Ochoa, 9/19)

