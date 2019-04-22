The nation's largest insurer is under fire for its decisions on what mental health services it covers. In other news, the company is trying to push into a crowded digital health marketplace.

MPR: UnitedHealth Clients Needed More Mental Health Care; United Said No

Max Tillitt's parents thought they were close to saving him. Their son had struggled for years with mental health problems and substance use, products of a violent hit during a junior year high school football practice that left him with a concussion and neck injury so bad he couldn't play anymore. It changed Max, creating behavioral problems that got him kicked out of school and mixed up with people who opened doors to marijuana, prescription painkillers and heroin. The young man who'd grown up looking out for others in need needed help. When Max was 21, the Tillitts thought they found an answer, a treatment center where their son finally seemed to be recovering. And they had insurance to cover it — a UnitedHealth plan they thought would pay for Max's treatment costs until doctors pronounced him well. UnitedHealth, however, had its own methods to decide how much was enough. (Roth, 4/22)