Experts: Substance Abuse Medicare Coverage Gaps Hit Older Adults
A report in Roll Call says that older adults can face difficulties when seeking care for substance abuse under Medicare. Meanwhile, in Ohio, the House passed a bill to decriminalize fentanyl test strips in an effort to tackle the overdose crisis.
Roll Call:
Older Adults Face Medicare Hurdles For Substance Use Treatment
For the staff at the Senior Recovery Center in Maplewood, Minn., helping older adults overcome substance use disorders is a calling, said Christine Martinek, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor there. But it’s a more challenging calling when the adults who need treatment are on Medicare. (Hellmann, 11/30)
More on the opioid crisis —
AP:
Ohio House Passes Bill To Decriminalize Fentanyl Test Strips
Fentanyl testing strips would be decriminalized under a bill the Ohio House passed Wednesday with overwhelming bipartisan support, advancing a proposal that proponents say would help prevent fatal overdoses and save lives. The strips, which are used to detect the powerful synthetic opioid often found laced in other drugs, would no longer be classified as illegal drug paraphernalia under the measure. (Hendrickson, 11/30)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Dad Reveals Horrific Details Of Baby’s Reported Fentanyl OD At SF Park
A 10-month-old baby suffered an accidental fentanyl overdose Tuesday at a Marina district playground, the boy’s father told The Chronicle in an interview, a medical emergency that required paramedics to administer overdose-reversing medication Narcan. (Moench, 11/30)
The Washington Post:
Poison Pill: How Fentanyl Killed A 17-Year-Old
When his father opened the door to Zach Didier’s bedroom, the boy seemed asleep at his desk, still wearing plaid pajama bottoms and a yellow T-shirt. His head rested in the crook of his left arm, near his soccer trophies and the computer where he played Minecraft with friends. But Chris Didier sensed something was terribly wrong. “As I got within two feet of him, I didn’t feel what I would normally feel,” he said. “When you approach a dead body, there is a void there, and I’d never sensed that before, and that’s when my world was destroyed.” (Barrett, 11/30)
KHN:
Addiction Treatment Proponents Urge Rural Clinicians To Pitch In By Prescribing Medication
Andrea Storjohann is glad to see that she’s becoming less of a rarity in rural America. The nurse practitioner prescribes medication to dozens of patients trying to recover from addiction to heroin or opioid painkillers. The general-practice clinic where she works, housed in a repurposed supermarket building, has no signs designating it as a place for people to seek treatment for drug addiction, which is how Storjohann wants it. (Leys, 12/1)
On cannabis contamination —
Bloomberg:
Weed From Illegal NYC Shops Found With E.Coli, Salmonella
About 40% of cannabis products purchased from 20 illicit stores in New York City were found to contain harmful contaminants such as E. coli, lead and salmonella, according to a report commissioned by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association. One of the products purchased also included double the amount of advertised THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. (Pollard, 11/30)