Experts Worry About Dangerous Trend Of Trump Politicizing Scientific Results In Midst Of Pandemic

President Donald Trump has criticized scientists and research results in recent days, dismissing their findings by claiming they're political enemies. "If the president is politicizing science, if he’s discounting health experts, then the public is going to be fearful and confused,” said Larry Gostin, a Georgetown University law professor. In other news on Trump and his administration: scientists ask for a federal review as to why a coronavirus grant was canceled; Trump's claims of success against the virus could haunt him; Trump to lower flags in honor of virus victims; and more.

The Associated Press: Trump Lashes Out At Scientists Whose Findings Contradict Him

“A Trump enemy statement,” he said of one study. “A political hit job,” he said of another. As President Donald Trump pushes to reopen the country despite warnings from doctors about the consequences of moving too quickly during the coronavirus crisis, he has been lashing out at scientists whose conclusions he doesn’t like. (Colvin, 5/22)

The New York Times: Prominent Scientists Denounce End To Coronavirus Grant

A group of 77 Nobel laureates has asked for an investigation into the cancellation of a federal grant to EcoHealth Alliance, a group that researches bat coronaviruses in China. The pre-eminent scientists characterized the explanation for the decision by the National Institutes of Health as “preposterous.” The agency said the investigation into the sources of pandemics did not fit “with program goals and agency priorities.” The Nobel recipients said the grant was canceled “just a few days after President Trump responded to a question from a reporter who erroneously claimed that the grant awarded millions of dollars to investigators in Wuhan.” President Trump said the grant would be ended immediately. (Gorman, 5/21)

Boston Globe: ‘We’ve Prevailed’: Trump’s Claims Of Success Against Coronavirus Pose Political Risks

On Feb. 23, with the coronavirus silently spreading in American cities, President Trump made a breezy pronouncement about the new disease: “We have it very much under control in this country.” By April 16, with more than 30,000 people dead, Trump said the country had “made great progress” fighting the pandemic. Two weeks later, as the death toll passed 60,000, his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, described the administration’s response as a “great success story.” (Bidgood, 5/21)

The Hill: Trump To Lower Flags In Memory Of Coronavirus Victims

President Trump said Thursday he will lower flags on government buildings to half-staff to honor the almost 100,000 Americans who have died of coronavirus."I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus," Trump tweeted. He noted flags will remain at half-staff on Monday for Memorial Day. (Samuels, 5/21)

The New York Times: Trump’s Inaccurate Claims On Hydroxychloroquine

As President Trump has promoted hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus and claimed to be taking it himself, he has continued to make inaccurate or incomplete statements about the drug. Here is a fact check of his recent claims. (Qiu, 5/21)

Politico: CDC Chief Says He Isn't Being Muzzled

CDC Director Robert Redfield on Thursday denied reports that the White House rejected his agency's draft guidelines for reopening the country and wouldn't commit to resuming regular briefings as states continue lifting coronavirus lockdowns. Redfield, in an interview with POLITICO, said reports of the White House stifling his agency are inaccurate and that the coronavirus task force gave constructive criticism on the draft guidelines that were revised and quietly released this week. (Ehley, 5/21)

The Hill: Fauci Says Media Will Be 'Seeing More' Of Him, Coronavirus Task Force After Press Hiatus

Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said the public will begin “seeing more” of him and other public health officials after weeks without making official press appearances. During a CNN Global Town Hall, network anchor Anderson Cooper said that many Americans want to hear from Fauci, Deborah Birx and others on the White House coronavirus task force every day. The last time Fauci was at the podium at the White House was April 22. (Moreno, 5/21)

In other news, going into Memorial Day, Trump continues to make false claims about the veterans "Choice" program —

The Associated Press Fact Check: Trump's False 'Choice' On Vets' Health Care

President Donald Trump is putting forth a false “Choice” when he boasts about a program aimed at improving veterans’ health care by steering more patients to the private sector. Heading toward the Memorial Day weekend, Trump bragged anew that he got the Veterans Choice program passed so veterans now can choose to go to private doctors immediately for care if they have to wait too long for appointments at government-run VA medical facilities. (Yen, 5/22)

