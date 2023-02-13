Eyedrops Linked To Infection Clusters; First Lawsuit Is Filed

Four states have infection clusters linked with EzriCare artificial tears, Bloomberg reports. NBC News says a lawsuit has been filed against the maker of EzriCare drops and Walmart after a woman suffered a bacterial infection. Also: traffic noise, chocolate and heart health, calorie restriction, and more.

NBC News: Lawsuit Filed Against The Maker Of Eyedrops Linked To Infections

A woman in Florida filed a lawsuit late Thursday against the maker of EzriCare artificial tears and Walmart after suffering a bacterial infection that she said was caused by the eyedrops. Houston-based Lange Law Firm, which is representing the woman, Teresa Phillips, 60, of Bradford County, said the lawsuit is the first nationwide over injuries related to eyedrops linked to a drug-resistant bacterial infection called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. (Lovelace Jr., 2/10)

Bloomberg: Eye Drop Recall: Artificial Tears Linked To Infection Clusters In Four States

Clusters of infections linked to the use of eye drops have been found in four states, according to US health officials tracking the outbreak that’s already led to the death of one person. At least 35 of 56 cases related to the recalled eye drops have been reported from California, Connecticut, Florida and Utah, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson. Eight other states have also tallied infections, the CDC said, with some leading to permanent vision loss. (Muller, 2/10)

The Washington Post: Study Links Traffic Noise And Common, Vexing Hearing Problem

Tinnitus — a ringing or whistling sound in the ears — plagues millions worldwide. Though the estimates of those bothered by the condition vary, a new study suggests they may have something in common: exposure to road traffic noise at home. The paper, published in Environmental Health Perspectives, looked to Denmark to find a potential link between road noise and tinnitus levels. The nationwide study included data on 3.5 million Danish residents who were 30 and older between 2000 and 2017. Over that time, 40,692 were diagnosed with tinnitus. (Blakemore, 2/11)

NPR: Chocolate For Heart Health? FDA Says Maybe, If It's High In Cocoa Flavanols

Back in 2018, a company that manufactures chocolate and cocoa products, Barry Callebaut AG Switzerland, petitioned the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow the use of a health claim on labels, pointing to the link between the consumption of flavanol-rich cocoa and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. Now, after an exhaustive review of studies, the FDA has responded. (Aubrey, 2/12)

CNN: Restrict Calories To Live Longer, Study Says, But Critics Say More Proof Is Needed

People of normal weight may be able to extend their life span by restricting calories, according to a new study that attempted to measure the pace of aging in people asked to cut their calorie intake by 25% over two years. “We’ve known for nearly 100 years that calorie restriction can extend healthy life span in a variety of laboratory animals,” said senior author Daniel Belsky, an associate professor of epidemiology at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. (LaMotte, 2/10)

CBS News: Bindle Water Bottles Popular On Instagram Could Pose Risk Of Lead Poisoning

A popular brand of insulated bottle poses a risk of lead poisoning, according to Consumer Reports. In its tests of the product, Consumer Reports found that the Bindle bottle could expose users to "extremely high" levels of lead. The advocacy group also said some bottles contained bisphenol A (BPA), a chemical known to cause fertility problems and some kinds of cancers. Bindle markets the product as BPA-free. (Cerullo, 2/10)

NBC News: How To Protect Our Memory? Education Is Key, New Science Suggests

A handful of factors, such as education, income and job type, may increase the likelihood that people in their mid-50s will still be mentally sharp, a new study finds. An analysis of data from more than 7,000 U.S. adults showed that these factors could explain nearly 40% of the differences in the amount of cognitive ability people had lost by age 54. Education, in particular whether a person had finished college, made the biggest difference in cognitive abilities such as memory, judgment and focus, Ohio State University scientists reported Wednesday in a scientific journal. (Carroll, 2/11)

