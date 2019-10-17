Eyeing CBD’s Booming Popularity In Consumer Marketplace, Pharma Eagerly Chases Success In Lucrative Space

Pharma companies are pumping money into research on drugs that utilize CBD oil in an effort to cash in during the ingredient's boom in consumer popularity. Meanwhile, a look at the benefits and risks of the oil.

Stat: These Four Companies Are Betting Big On CBD-Based Prescription Drugs

Americans are already spending millions on CBD gummies and CBD lotions — but that’s chump change, at least if you ask the pharmaceutical companies betting that a CBD-based prescription medicine will ultimately be far more lucrative. A number of pharmaceutical companies are shepherding their CBD-based products through the lengthy and expensive FDA approval process on exactly that bet — and some are further along than others. (Florko, 10/17)

Georgia Health News: CBD Oil As Medicine: The Promise And The Risks

When it comes to hemp and cannabis, there is much confusion among the public about labels, because of how science and the law define these substances. For the average person, it’s almost like having too many cousins with the same first name. Another source of confusion is that recreational use and medical use of marijuana — though they are different things — are both gaining legal and social acceptance in the United States. (Kanne, 10/16)

