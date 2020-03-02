Facing Widespread Criticism, Trump Administration To Launch ‘Radical Expansion’ Of Coronavirus Testing

The FDA gives laboratories and hospitals across the country the go-ahead to conduct tests that were previously limited to those analyzed by the CDC. Early delays and restrictions on testing is the target of vocal criticism about the government's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, HHS launches an investigation into flawed tests that derailed early detection.

The New York Times: U.S. Plans ‘Radical Expansion’ Of Coronavirus Testing

After weeks of stalled testing for the coronavirus, the United States now has enough diagnostic kits to test 75,000 people, with more on the way, Alex M. Azar II, the health and human services secretary, said on Sunday. The Trump administration has faced widespread criticism for a slow and scattered delivery of testing materials to states, where only 12 labs are capable of diagnosing the virus. (Sheikh, 2/29)

The Wall Street Journal: FDA To Allow Labs To Begin Use Of High-Complexity Tests For Coronavirus

The FDA said the new policy is for certain laboratories that develop and begin to use validated Covid-19 diagnostics before the FDA has completed review of their Emergency Use Authorization requests. The FDA estimated that between 300 and 400 academic medical centers and a few large community hospitals can immediately begin testing. Until Saturday’s announcement, the U.S. had been limited to a relatively few diagnostic tests done so far by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Burton, 2/29)

Stat: ‘Speed Is Critical': As Coronavirus Spreads In U.S., Officials Trace Contacts

This weekend, as it became clearer and clearer that Covid-19 has been spreading stealthily through the Pacific Northwest, the task facing health officials has become more and more monumental. To try to stop the virus’ transmission and restrain the outbreak, they need to identify every single person with whom patients have come into contact, isolate those at risk of harboring the illness, and monitor the entire network of people for symptoms. (Boodman, 3/1)

WBUR: To Speed Coronavirus Treatment, Some Mass. Scientists Are Designing Faster Tests

On Friday, federal officials announced changes to the test kits that will allow more state laboratories, including those in Massachusetts, to conduct their own testing. State officials estimate they will get results from the tests in 24 hours. Any positive results will still have to be confirmed by the CDC, which may take longer. If the new coronavirus begins spreading in the U.S., testing delays could hamstring hospitals’ ability to accept and treat patients with coronavirus and other serious illnesses, researchers warn. (Chen, 2/28)

ABC News: Secretary Alex Azar Says HHS Is 'Ramping Up' Testing For Coronavirus

"How big that gets, we do not know," [Azar] added. "But we have the most advanced public health system and surveillance system in the world. We are actively working on a vaccine. We are actively working on therapeutics, the diagnostic is out in the field." (Robinson, 3/1)

WBUR: Mass. Public Health Lab Can Now Test For New Coronavirus, Speeding Results

The State Public Health Laboratory says it now has federal approval to test patients suspected of having COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Local testing will mean faster answers for doctors who think a patient may have the virus. The turnaround time for test results is expected to be 24 hours, instead of up to a week with the CDC. (Goldberg, 2/28)

The Wall Street Journal: Manufacturing Defect In Some Early CDC Test Kits Being Probed

The Health and Human Services Department has launched an investigation into a manufacturing defect in an early testing kit for the coronavirus, according to an administration official. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement Sunday that the FDA was alerted to possible issues with the test by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Restuccia, 3/1)

Politico: U.S. Health Officials Probe Coronavirus Test Problems At CDC

The situation with the CDC lab in Atlanta — apparently a manufacturing defect — has already spurred finger pointing between various federal health agencies and officials, who are all under intense scrutiny amid a major public health crisis. President Donald Trump has repeatedly tried to reassure the public — and the sinking stock market — that it’s under control. (Lim, Karlin-Smith and Diamond, 3/1)

