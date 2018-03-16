Families Fear ‘Last Chance To Have Babies May Be Gone’ After Losing Eggs In Fertility Clinic Failures

“Their dreams of future children were irrevocably destroyed," Adam Wolf, the lawyer for a family suing the San Francisco fertility center, said. "They entrusted their eggs and embryos after exhausting other avenues to have children.”

The Washington Post: Fertility Clinic Failures Forge Lost Legacies, Heartbreak

Many of them had already endured their share of heartache. Some had been trying for years to get pregnant, suffering through multiple miscarriages. Others had undergone cancer treatments that destroyed their fertility. Now, hundreds of these women and couples have learned that the eggs and embryos they froze for eventual use in starting or expanding a family may have been destroyed by storage tank failures March 4 at two fertility clinics in suburban Cleveland and San Francisco. (Seewer, 3/15)

San Jose Mercury News: New Lawsuit Over San Francisco Fertility Center Tank Problem

A second lawsuit has been filed against a San Francisco fertility center by a Sacramento couple that says their frozen embryos were destroyed by a rare tank malfunction, dashing their hopes of starting a family. Megan and Jonathan Bauer’s lawsuit says they were planning to transfer one of their eight embryos stored at Pacific Fertility Center next month — and were shocked to be told that something went wrong. (Krieger, 3/15)

