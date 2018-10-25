Fatal Viral Outbreak At New Jersey Medical Center Poses High Risk For Frail, Young Patients

As adenovirus infection claimed its seventh victim, health officials investigate the cause of the outbreak at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, N.J.. The for-profit center has closed its doors to new patients. Normally, the virus would cause a mild illness with cold-like symptoms in otherwise healthy people.

The Associated Press: Science Says: Fatal Outbreak Germ A Threat To Frail Patients

A common virus blamed for a deadly outbreak at a New Jersey children's rehabilitation center usually poses little risk for healthy people but can lead to dangerous pneumonia in already frail patients. The patients, most younger than 18, were infected by a germ called adenovirus 7, a strain that is among the more potent of these types of viruses. While it usually causes cold or flu-like symptoms, it can sometimes cause more serious respiratory illness, particularly in people with weak immune systems or who have lung conditions. (10/24)

Reuters: Deadly Viral Outbreak In New Jersey Claims Seventh Child

A deadly viral outbreak claimed the life of a seventh child at a New Jersey rehabilitation center, where 11 other medically fragile young patients remain hospitalized with adenovirus infections, state health officials said on Wednesday. The outbreak at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, New Jersey, was first reported by the New Jersey Department of Health on Tuesday with the deaths six children with compromised immune systems. (10/24)

The Wall Street Journal: Virus Kills Seven Children At New Jersey Medical Facility

The state, with the assistance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is investigating the outbreak. Wanaque Center voluntarily has agreed not to admit new patients until the outbreak is declared over, which would be four weeks after the last case is reported, Dr. Elnahal said. The children, who all died this month, ranged in age from toddler to young adult, with most under the age of 18, Dr. Elnahal said. Those who are ill from the virus are being treated in hospitals or cared for at Wanaque Center, he said. (West, 10/24)

The Washington Post: New Jersey: Adenovirus Kills Seven Children At Wanaque Center

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said in a statement that he was “heartbroken by the news that several children have lost their lives in an adenovirus outbreak at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, and pray for the full recovery of the other children impacted." (Bever, 10/24)

North Jersey Record: Adenovirus Kills 7th Child At New Jersey Long-Term Care Facility

The 227-bed facility, about 25 miles northwest of New York City, has been cited for several deficiencies in recent years that could lead to the spread of infection, according to New Jersey state inspection reports. “Since new for-profit ownership took over at Wanaque Center in 2014, workers have expressed serious concerns over worsening staffing levels, lack of adequate supplies, and severe cutbacks to job standards," said Ron McCalla, a vice president of the Service Employees International Union Local 1199 that represents 136 workers at the facility. (Fallon and Washburn, 10/24)

