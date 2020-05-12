Fauci Expected To Warn Senate That Reopening Too Early Will Cause ‘Needless Suffering And Death’

Dr. Anthony Fauci will testify at a Senate hearing today along with Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC; Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the FDA; and Adm. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health. Some of the session will be conducted virtually, because the officials and Senate chairman are self-quarantining.

The New York Times: Fauci Plans To Use Hearing To Warn Of ‘Needless Suffering And Death’

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and a central figure in the government’s response to the coronavirus, plans to deliver a stark warning to the Senate on Tuesday: Americans would experience “needless suffering and death” if the country opens up prematurely. Dr. Fauci, who has emerged as the perhaps nation’s most respected voice during the worst public health crisis in a century, is one of four top government doctors scheduled to testify remotely at a high-profile — and highly unusual — hearing on Tuesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. He made his comments in an email to a New York Times reporter late Monday night. (Stolberg, 5/12)

NPR: Trump, Testing, Asymptomatic Spread Could Be Flashpoints In Key Senate Hearing

The Senate hearing is called, "COVID-19: Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School." The irony, though, is it will take place via video conference. The Senate health committee's chairman, Republican Lamar Alexander, will chair the hearing remotely from his home in Tennessee because one of his staffers tested positive for COVID-19. Four top doctors integral to the government's coronavirus response, who are expected to testify, will also do so remotely. Three are self-quarantining because of exposure to a White House staffer who also tested positive for the coronavirus. (Montanaro, 5/12)

CNN: Dr. Anthony Fauci To Warn Senate Of 'Needless Suffering And Death' If Country Reopens Too Quickly

The hearing will be Democrats' first opportunity since March to question leading medical experts -- including Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield -- about the Trump administration's response. "The fact of the matter is, President (Donald) Trump has been more focused on fighting against the truth, than fighting this virus — and Americans have sadly paid the price," Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, plans to say Tuesday, according to excerpts of her opening statement. (Herb and Fox, 5/12)

ABC News: Senate To Grill Fauci, Other Admin Officials On Reopening Via Videoconference

Alexander said this weekend that he believes that the economy must reopen but that a robust testing strategy would be required to do it. "The only solution is test, trace, isolate, treatments and vaccines," the committee chairman said in an NBC interview on Sunday. "We have to reopen the economy. We have to do it carefully. We have to let people go back to work and earn a living." Alexander and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who chairs a key appropriations subcommittee, secured funding in the $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package for a "shark tank" competition to speed the quality and availability of tests around the country. (Pecorin and Turner, 5/12)

USA Today: Fauci's Testimony, Trump's Finances: 5 Things To Know Tuesday

The White House previously barred Fauci from appearing at a similar hearing in the House, saying "it is counterproductive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at congressional hearings." (5/12)

The Associated Press: Object Lesson On A Fickle Virus Frames Hearing On Reopening

Even before the gavel drops, the hearing offers two takeaways for the rest of the country, said John Auerbach, president of the nonprofit public health group Trust for America’s Health. “One thing it tells you is that the virus can have an impact in any workplace setting or any community setting,” said Auerbach. “All businesses will find it very challenging to ensure safety when there are cases.” Another lesson is that the public officials involved are taking the virus seriously by not appearing in person. “They are following the guidelines that they are recommending to others,” said Auerbach. “There is not a double standard.” (Alonso-Zaldivar and Neergaard, 5/12)

