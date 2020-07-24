Fauci Offers Glimpse Of ‘Normality’ In 2021, Says Family Has Endured Threats
Also, the nation's top infectious diseases expert throws the first pitch at the Washington Nationals' first game.
The Hill:
Fauci: With Vaccine, 'We Could Start Talking About Real Normality Again' In 2021
The completion of a coronavirus vaccine could allow the U.S. to return to “real normality” in 2021, Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said Thursday. "The timetable … of getting into 2021, well into the year, then I can think with a successful vaccine — if we could vaccinate the overwhelming majority of the population — we could start talking about real normality again," Fauci said Thursday on CNN contributor David Axelrod’s podcast “The Axe Files.” "But it is going to be a gradual process." (Budryk, 7/23)
The Hill:
Fauci Says That He And His Family Have Experienced 'Serious Threats' During Pandemic
Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said Thursday that he has received “serious threats” to himself and his family since he became one of the public faces of the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic. The doctor said that the anger has appeared on a different level than when he began his work during the HIV/AIDS crisis. (Budryk, 7/23)
Also —
ABC News:
On Baseball's Opening Day, Amid Pandemic, Fauci Throws 1st Pitch For Washington Nationals
It's time again to "Play ball!" — but this year, amid a pandemic. On Thursday, MLB finally returned to the field, and all eyes were on the defending World Champions — the Washington Nationals. Since the season was shortened due to the coronavirus crisis, it's perhaps only fitting that the ceremonial first pitch was thrown out by none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci, a huge Nationals fan besides being the nation's leading infectious disease expert. (Lantry, 7/23)