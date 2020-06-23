Fauci, Other Top Health Officials To Face Congressional Grilling Once More. Here’s What To Watch For.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and other top health officials from the administration will go in front of House Energy and Commerce Committee lawmakers. Some of the questions to expect: are the recent surges related to increased testing?; has anyone advised against President Donald Trump's rallies; and what is the U.S. game plan for drug treatments?
The Associated Press:
Fauci To Testify At A Fraught Time For US Pandemic Response
With coronavirus cases rising in about half the states and political polarization competing for attention with public health recommendations, Dr. Anthony Fauci returns to Capitol Hill on Tuesday at a fraught moment in the nation’s pandemic response. The government’s top infectious disease expert will testify before a House committee, along with the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services. (Neergaard and Alonso-Zaldivar, 6/23)
ABC News:
3 Questions To Watch For As Fauci, Redfield Testify Before House Panel
As President Donald Trump heads to an Arizona megachurch to rally supporters, Anthony Fauci and other top health officials will be on Capitol Hill on Tuesday for the first time in weeks to answer questions on COVID-19 testing and treatments. Their testimony comes on the heels of several new developments regarding the virus. (Flaherty, 6/23)