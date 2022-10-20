FDA Allows A First Booster Dose Of Novavax Covid Vaccine
The additional dose of the Novavax shot can be administered at least six months after initial vaccination for those adults who would otherwise not get a booster. The CDC has signed off on the authorization.
The Wall Street Journal:
FDA Authorizes Novavax Covid-19 Shot As Booster For Adults
The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization to Novavax Inc.’s Covid-19 shot as a booster for adults. The shot targets the original strain of the virus, whereas the updated booster shots from Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. and its partner BioNTech SE, authorized in August by the FDA, target both the original strain and newer Omicron strains. The Novavax shot also uses a protein platform, whereas the other two companies’ boosters use messenger RNA, a newer technology. (Whyte, 10/19)
AP:
US Clears Novavax COVID Booster Dose
The Food and Drug Administration said the new booster option is for people 18 and older who can’t get the updated omicron-targeting Pfizer or Moderna boosters for medical or accessibility reasons -- or who otherwise would not receive a COVID-19 booster shot at all. The FDA specified the additional Novavax shot was to be used as a first booster -- not for people who’ve already had one or more booster doses already — at least six months after completing their primary shots. (10/19)
Stat:
FDA Authorizes Booster Shot For Novavax’s Covid-19 Vaccine
Novavax has presented data to the FDA that it said shows that its vaccine induces a broadly cross-protective response to various strains of SARS-2, including Omicron variants BA.1, BA.2, and BA.5. Data from the CDC indicate that BA.5 remains the dominant virus strain at present, though a half-dozen or so other Omicron variants are starting to replace it. BA.1 and BA.2 viruses no longer appear to be circulating in this country. Novavax’s Covid vaccine showed highly favorable results in initial trials, with efficacy close to that shown by the mRNA vaccines. (Branswell, 10/19)