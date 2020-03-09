FDA And FTC Go After Companies Capitalizing On Coronavirus Panic By Selling Teas, Tinctures And Colloidal Silver

“What we don’t need in this situation are companies preying on consumers by promoting products with fraudulent prevention and treatment claims," said Joe Simons, the FTC chairman. The agencies sent warnings to 7 companies about their products.

The New York Times: F.D.A. Warns 7 Companies To Stop Claiming Silver And Other Products Treat Coronavirus

The Food and Drug Administration said on Monday that it had warned seven companies to stop selling products that claim to cure or prevent the coronavirus, saying such products were a threat to public health because they might prompt consumers to stop or delay appropriate medical treatment. It was the first time that the agency, along with the Federal Trade Commission, had issued warning letters for unapproved products related to the coronavirus, which causes the illness Covid-19. (Hauser and Diaz, 3/9)

The Washington Post: FDA, FTC Warn Companies Selling Fraudulent Coronavirus Covid-19 Products

The targeted products include teas, essential oils and colloidal silver. There is no cure or treatment for covid-19, the federal authorities said. Treatments and vaccines are in the early stages of development and haven’t been fully tested for safety and effectiveness. The only treatment available is supportive care — such as providing oxygen for people who are having trouble breathing. (McGinley, 3/9)

The Associated Press: US Warns 7 Companies Over Fraudulent Coronavirus Claims

Such scams typically flourish during epidemics of new diseases, including after the 2015-16 Zika virus outbreak. The scams often prominently include glowing testimonials from supposedly cured people, but in fine print state the products aren’t intended to treat or cure any medical condition. The seven companies’ products ranged from inexpensive items to pricey ones, such as Herbal Amy’s $155 Corona Protocol — four bottles of tinctures and tea. (Johnson, 3/9)

Reuters: U.S. Coronavirus Threat Fuels Demand For Traditional Herbal Remedies

New York City acupuncturist and herbalist Clayton Shiu says demand for traditional Chinese remedies has surged at his practice since March 1, the day New York announced its first case of the novel coronavirus. "It was like a light switch was flipped," said Shiu, who had stocked up and had an ample supply of herbs on hand for his patients. (Caspani, 3/9)

Meanwhile, outbreaks create the ideal conditions for bad actors to thrive —

The Wall Street Journal: Criminals Cash In On Coronavirus

As coronavirus sparks a global run on medical supplies, criminals are moving in. Hospitals from Italy to Japan have reported disappearing inventories of newly precious masks and hand sanitizer. Authorities in Ukraine, Taiwan and elsewhere have broken up efforts to smuggle such goods across borders. Authorities in the U.S. and elsewhere also report frauds in which people are tricked into buying nonexistent medical supplies or providing financial information to criminals posing as health workers. (MacDonald, Petroni and Davis, 3/9)

NBC News: Coronavirus Mask Mania Spurs Internet's Gray Markets Into Action

Coronavirus-related products are still for sale across most major social media platforms, including through person-to-person messaging systems, despite some efforts to crack down on black- and gray-market activity around the outbreak. Facebook temporarily banned ads and listings in Marketplace, its Craigslist-style classifieds section for coronavirus masks, on Friday, but searches like "N95 mask surgical mask supplier" on Facebook turned up a variety of marketers selling on Pages and Groups. (Popken, 3/9)

Bloomberg: Coronavirus Latest: Global Mask Shortage May Get Worse

With the deadly virus now present in 100 countries, companies are unable to match demand for the masks needed by health workers. That’s led governments to jockey for supplies, including the U.S., which is stockpiling, and Germany and South Korea, which banned exports of masks altogether. (Ha, 3/10)

