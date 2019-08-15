FDA Approves Lifesaving Treatment For Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis, Hard-To-Cure Patients

Pretomanid, approved for use with two other antibiotics, will be used for the toughest cases. Tuberculosis has surpassed AIDS as the world's leading cause of infectious death. The drug was developed by a nonprofit group called TB Alliance at a time when few companies are investing in creating next-generation antibiotics.

The Associated Press: FDA Approves TB Pill That Cures More Hard-To-Treat Patients

U.S. regulators Wednesday approved a new tuberculosis medicine that shortens and improves treatment for the hardest-to-treat cases, a worsening problem in many poor countries. It’s the first TB drug from a nonprofit group, the TB Alliance. Formed to come up with better treatments, the group developed pretomanid with help from charities and government agencies. The pill was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use with two other antibiotics. Decades of incomplete or ineffective treatment has resulted in TB strains that have become drug resistant and aren’t killed by long-standard medicines. (Johnson, 8/14)

The New York Times: Scientists Discover New Cure For The Deadliest Strain Of Tuberculosis

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration effectively endorsed the approach, approving the newest of the three drugs used in the regimen. Usually, the World Health Organization adopts approvals made by the F.D.A. or its European counterpart, meaning the treatment could soon come into use worldwide. Tuberculosis has now surpassed AIDS as the world’s leading infectious cause of death, and the so-called XDR strain is the ultimate in lethality. It is resistant to all four families of antibiotics typically used to fight the disease. (McNeil Jr., 8/14)

The Washington Post: New Antibiotic Approved For Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis

Some researchers hope TB Alliance can serve as a model for antibiotic drug development as health authorities warn about the growing danger of drug-resistant infections. The United Nations has projected such infections could cause 10 million deaths each year by 2050 if nothing is done. (Abutaleb, 8/14)

The Wall Street Journal: FDA Approves New Pill For Drug-Resistant TB

Developing new, more effective treatments has been a priority of public-health authorities alarmed by the rise of versions resistant to current antibiotics. One barrier has been a lack of interest from many for-profit drugmakers, partly because of the limited commercial market for such drugs. The FDA cleared Pretomanid using a relatively new pathway established under a 2016 federal law to spur the development of new antibiotics and antifungal drugs for infections that lack effective treatment. (McKay, 8/14)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription