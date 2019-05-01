FDA Approves New Cigarette Alternative From Philip Morris With Restrictions On How It Can Be Marketed

The FDA said it considers IQOS, which heats tobacco without burning it, to be a type of cigarette. Public health experts were disappointed with the decision from the agency that had been taking aggressive steps toward cracking down on smoking and vaping.

The New York Times: F.D.A. Permits The Sale Of IQOS, A New Tobacco Device

The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it would permit the sale of IQOS, a “heat not burn” tobacco device made by Philip Morris International, in the United States. While the agency stopped short of declaring that the device was safer than traditional cigarettes, the F.D.A. did say the heated tobacco-stick system could help people to quit smoking. (Kaplan, 4/30)

The Associated Press: US Sales OK'd For Cigarette Alternative That Heats Tobacco

The cigarette alternative is the centerpiece of Philip Morris International's effort to move the shrinking number of U.S. smokers toward other products, including heating and vaping devices. FDA regulators stressed that IQOS is neither safe nor "FDA approved." But they acknowledged that studies submitted by the company did show IQOS produces fewer toxic byproducts than traditional burning cigarettes. (Perrone, 4/30)

The Washington Post: IQOS: FDA Clears Philip Morris's Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Device For Sale

The product consists of a tube that gently heats up sticks of tobacco instead of burning them, making what’s inhaled less harmful than conventional cigarette smoke. Philip Morris has made the device a key part of its plans for growth. The device is already sold in dozens of other countries with varying success, but it has triggered debate among U.S. health experts over whether IQOS would help or hurt overall public health. (McGinley and Wan, 4/30)

The Wall Street Journal: FDA Clears Philip Morris International Heat-Not-Burn IQOS Device For Sale In U.S.

The FDA said it found that the aerosol produced by IQOS contains fewer toxic chemicals than cigarette smoke. In a separate application to the FDA, Philip Morris is seeking authorization to say in marketing materials that switching from cigarettes to IQOS reduces the risks of tobacco-related disease. Newport maker British American Tobacco PLC is waiting on FDA authorization for a similar product, called Glo, although that company hasn’t sought U.S. approval to market it as safer than cigarettes. (Maloney, 4/30)

The Hill: Philip Morris Gets FDA Nod To Begin Selling New Tobacco Device

FDA said allowing the device to be sold is “appropriate for the protection of the public health because ... the products produce fewer or lower levels of some toxins than combustible cigarettes.” (Weixel, 4/30)

In other news from the administration —

The Hill: Booming Cannabis Market Puts Pressure On FDA

The market for cannabis-based products is booming, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is struggling to keep up. Congress legalized the use of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products late last year in the farm bill, sending the agency scrambling to figure out new rules around regulating a unique product that is both a drug and a dietary supplement. (Weixel, 4/30)

Reuters: U.S. Environment Agency Says Glyphosate Weed Killer Is Not A Carcinogen

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Tuesday that glyphosate, a chemical in many popular weed killers, is not a carcinogen, contradicting decisions by U.S. juries that found it caused cancer in people. The EPA's announcement reaffirms its earlier findings about the safety of glyphosate, the key ingredient in Bayer's Roundup. The company faces thousands of lawsuits from Roundup users who allege it caused their cancer. (Polansek, 5/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription