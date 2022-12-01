FDA Authorizes A Fecal Microbiome Drug For First Time
In a first that opens the doors for future approvals of such drugs, the Food and Drug Administration approved Ferring Pharmaceutical's therapy that uses bacteria from stool samples to treat a bowel disorder.
Reuters:
U.S. FDA Gives First-Ever Approval To Fecal Transplant Therapy
The U.S. health regulator on Wednesday approved Switzerland-based Ferring Pharmaceuticals' fecal transplant-based therapy to reduce the recurrence of a bacterial infection, making it the first therapy of its kind to be cleared in the United States. The therapy, Rebyota, targets Clostridium difficile, or C. difficile – a superbug responsible for infections that can cause serious and life-threatening diarrhea. In the United States, the infection is associated with 15,000-30,000 deaths annually. (11/30)
Stat:
FDA Approves First Fecal Microbiome Drug, Setting Stage For Others
Rebyota has been in development for about a decade; a key Phase 1 study was first posted to ClinicalTrials.gov in 2013. That decade hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing for microbiome therapeutics. Although investors were intrigued by bacteria-based drug candidates in the early 2010s, interest dropped sharply in 2016 after a significant clinical trial failed. But the field did recover — and patient advocates, drug developers and even regulators have been anticipating this day for years. (Sheridan and DeAngelis, 11/30)
More on C. diff —
Forbes:
Learn To “See” C. Difficile To Protect Yourself From This Serious Infection
C. diff is a bacterial infection you’ve likely never heard of, although it causes almost half a million infections in the US yearly. Half of those with Clostridioides difficile, as it is formally called, require hospitalization, and if you are over 65, 10% die. It’s the most common cause of healthcare-associated infection but is increasingly seen in the community. Recurrences are common, plaguing at least 20% of patients. (11/28)
