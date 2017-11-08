KHN Morning Briefing

FDA Chief Offers Alternative Plan To Letting Pentagon Approve Medical Devices, Drugs

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said it's important to keep the responsibility under his agency.

The Hill: FDA Chief: Keep Defense Medical Approvals In Our Sphere
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the agency should retain control over medical device and drug approvals after a provision in the defense policy bill would give this power to the Defense Department for soldiers. Gottlieb pointed to an alternative proposal he supports that, he said, would accelerate drug and device approvals at the FDA for the battlefield. (Roubein, 11/7)

