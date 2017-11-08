FDA Chief Offers Alternative Plan To Letting Pentagon Approve Medical Devices, Drugs

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said it's important to keep the responsibility under his agency.

The Hill: FDA Chief: Keep Defense Medical Approvals In Our Sphere

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the agency should retain control over medical device and drug approvals after a provision in the defense policy bill would give this power to the Defense Department for soldiers. Gottlieb pointed to an alternative proposal he supports that, he said, would accelerate drug and device approvals at the FDA for the battlefield. (Roubein, 11/7)

Politico Pro: GOP Senators Say They'll Oppose Defense Bill If Pentagon Drug Policy Stays In

The Pentagon is facing growing resistance in Congress over its plan to approve drugs and medical products without FDA involvement just hours before congressional negotiators are set to finalize a defense policy bill. (Diamond, 11/7)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription