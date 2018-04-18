FDA Gives Good Review Of Drug Made From Cannabis Plant That’s Aimed At Treating Rare Forms Of Epilepsy

The liquid formula, extracted from a compound in marijuana that doesn't cause euphoric effects, would be the first government-approved drug derived from the cannabis plant in the U.S.

The Associated Press: Marijuana-Based Drug Gets Positive Review From US Agency

A closely watched medicine made from the marijuana plant reduces seizures in children with severe forms of epilepsy and warrants approval in the United States, health officials said Tuesday. British drugmaker GW Pharmaceuticals is seeking permission to sell its purified form of an ingredient found in cannabis — one that doesn't get users high — as a medication for rare, hard-to-treat seizures in children.(4/17)

Bloomberg: Drug Made From Cannabis Plant Gets Backing From FDA Staff

“The risk-benefit profile established by the data in the application appears to support approval of cannabidiol,” FDA staff wrote. The drug is made from a compound in the marijuana plant called cannabidiol, a different chemical from tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which gives marijuana its euphoric effect. ...The FDA is expected to decide whether to approve GW Pharma’s drug by June 27. The agency will first discuss the drug with advisers on Thursday. (Edney, 4/17)

News on medical marijuana comes from Utah, Oklahoma, Florida, Maryland and Louisiana, as well —

The Associated Press: Medical Marijuana Push Spreads To Utah, Oklahoma

The push for legalized marijuana has moved into Utah and Oklahoma, two of the most conservative states in the country, further underscoring how quickly feelings about marijuana are changing in the United States.If the two measures pass, Utah and Oklahoma will join 30 other states that have legalized some form of medical marijuana, according to the pro-pot National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana laws. Nine of those states and Washington, D.C. also have broad legalization where adults 21 and older can use pot for any reason. Michigan could become the 10th state with its ballot initiative this year. (4/17)

Health News Florida: Judge Again Backs Allowing Man To Grow Marijuana

For the second time in less than a week, a Tallahassee judge has given Tampa strip-club owner Joe Redner the go-ahead to grow his own pot, rejecting a request from state health officials to keep in place a stay blocking the cancer survivor from cultivating medical marijuana. Leon County Circuit Judge Karen Gievers, ruling from the bench Tuesday, lifted an automatic stay that had been triggered last week when the Florida Department of Health appealed her decision allowing the 77-year-old Redner to grow his own cannabis for juicing. (4/17)

The Associated Press: Baltimore Health Official Warns Of Fake Marijuana’s Dangers

Baltimore’s health commissioner is joining the call urging people to stay away from fake marijuana as cases of severe bleeding by users tick upward. Dr. Leana Wen says synthetic cannabinoids, frequently touted as natural products, are in fact “extremely dangerous.” In a statement, she says the substance has untested chemical compounds that can have “devastating effects for users.”Fake marijuana likely contaminated with rat poison has recently killed three people in Illinois. It’s caused bleeding in more than 100 others in at least four other states, including Maryland. (4/18)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: First Medical Marijuana Pharmacy In New Orleans Area Gets Permit Approved

The state Pharmacy Board on Tuesday (April 17) selected New Orleans pharmacist Ruston Henry of H&W Drug store, Inc., to operate one of the first medical marijuana pharmacies in Louisiana. The decision followed several hours of testimony from five applicants vying for the permit for Region 1, which includes the New Orleans area. In selecting H&W Drug store, Inc., which will be located in a strip mall at 4718 Paris Ave., the board rejected a subcommittee's selection of The Rx Greenhouse, which also operates a marijuana dispensary in Maryland, that sought to open in Metairie. (Bacon-Blood, 4/17)

